Sam Frank: Age, height, boyfriend, net worth, and biography

With a single viral moment, social media can transform one's status from ordinary to celebrity. Sam Frank, who many consider an overnight sensation, is a case in point. The American Kick streamer, TikToker, and content creator have made a name for themselves in the internet scene, and many are eager to uncover the woman behind the posts and vlogs.

Sam Frank rose to stardom thanks to her dance, lip-sync and lifestyle content on TikTok. She later expanded her influence to YouTube, Instagram and the Kick streaming platform. But what else do you know about the internet sensation? What is her background like, and how much does she bag from her social media career? Sam Frank's biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Sam Frank's profile summary

Full name Samantha Frank Famous as Sam Frank Gender Female Date of birth 5 April 2003 Age 21 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Long Island, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Filipino Religion Christianity Height 5'8'' (173 cm) Weight 51 kg (112 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Boyfriend N30n Siblings 6 Profession Streamer, content creator Net worth Between $750,000 and $1 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) Kick TikTok

Who is Sam Frank?

Sam Frank has been making waves in the ever-evolving entertainment scene. With a career spanning less than three years, she boasts hundreds of thousands of followers on her social media accounts.

However, unlike her online persona, Frank is particularly secretive about her personal life details. Uncover lesser-known facts about the personality who has taken the internet by storm with her relatable content.

Sam Frank is a proud Aries

The social media personality (aged 21 as of 2024) was born on 5 April 2003 in Long Island, New York, USA. In 2024, she celebrated her special day via an Instagram post that read:

Season 21. Infinitely blessed.

Sam reportedly grew up alongside her six half-siblings. Her dad owns a popular online store, Frank's Finest, mainly with clothes and accessories. While she holds American nationality, Sam Frank's ethnicity is Filipino.

She commands a huge online following

Frank made her career debut by posting engaging content on TikTok. As of 16 October 2024, she boasts 425k followers on the platform. Her most popular video has garnered over 200k likes.

On the other hand, Sam Frank's Instagram, which mainly features her modelling shots, boasts 831k followers. She also posts beauty, fashion and travel content on the platform. The social media influencer has 671k Facebook followers and 169k YouTube subscribers.

Although she launched her YouTube channel on 1 November 2014, she only started posting prank videos and vlogs in 2023. Her most popular video, The Truth Behind Sam and N30n's Breakup, amassed 179k views.

Sam Frank regularly streams live videos on Kick

The internet personality is also active on the Kick Streaming platform, where she boasts 49.4k followers. She mainly streams Just Chatting sessions and collaborative streams with other popular creators there.

She wears many hats

Beyond Samantha's digital footprint, she has impacted the modelling world. In 2023, she bagged the prestigious Miss Philippines USA 2nd runner-up position, showing her talent and abilities.

In addition, Frank was previously an OnlyFans girl. She charged her fans a monthly subscription fee for her risqué content. However, she purportedly deleted her account in 2024.

Sam Frank's net worth is a testament to her profound influence in the digital space

According to SocialstarAge and EastroHelp, Samantha is worth between $750,000 and $1 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful social media career, which includes ad revenue and sponsored posts.

On 2 March 2024, Frank took to X to express her excitement after purchasing her dream car. She captioned the post:

I just bought my dream GT3 spec in cash at 20. Good is Good.

She is in a romantic relationship with a famous streamer

Who is Sam Frank dating? This is a question many fans keep asking in a bid to find out if the TikTok star is off the market. Sam Frank's boyfriend is American YouTuber and streamer Rangesh Mutama, popularly known as N3on.

The pair reportedly met in 2023 during a live stream and has collaborated on many videos. However, their relationship has constantly faced backlash, with many accusing Samantha of using Mutama for clout.

Internet personality Adin Ross has severally accused her of cheating on his friend. These accusations led to the end of Ross and N3on's friendship.

Before meeting Rangesh, Sam was in a relationship with Kick streamer and YouTube star Jack Doherty. During a July 2020 interview with The Hollywood Fix, Doherty cleared the air on the nature of their relationship, saying:

Sam and I dated, but for now, we are only friends. Sometimes, things are not meant to be.

FAQs

Sam's popularity in the digital space often attracts interest in her personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

When is Sam Frank's birthday?

The TikTok sensation celebrates her birthday every year on the 5th of April. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Where is Sam Frank from?

Sam is a native of New York, but she currently resides with her family in Los Angeles, California, USA.

How tall is Sam Frank?

Frank stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 51 kilograms (112 lbs). Her body measurements are 32-24-32 inches (81-61-81 cm). She features dark brown hair and eyes.

Is Sam Frank married?

Sam Frank and N3on began dating in 2023. Although their relationship has sparked criticism online, the duo remains an item.

How old is N30n?

The YouTube sensation (aged 20 as of 2024) was born on 13 August 2004 in the US. He is of Indian descent.

At 21, Sam Frank boasts a significant following on her socials. With every post, she gets closer to her goal of becoming a worldwide celebrity. Her interactive content makes her a figure to watch out for.

