Lil Mabu's real name, age, family, girlfriend, net worth, biography

Most rappers often need street credibility to become well-known in the industry, and they get this from their experience growing up on street corners. Their names also usually reflect some of those things.

Lil Mabu is a teenager whose life has changed for the better since he decided to make music. However, his high school education almost made that impossible. He has since graduated and has featured many renowned artists, such as Chrisean Rock, in his songs.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Peter Deluca Nickname Lil Mabu Gender Male Date of birth 4 April 2005 Age 19 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 150 lbs (68 kg) Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Parents Jane and Peter Deluca Siblings 2 Marital status Single Education Collegiate School, Emory University Profession Rapper, musician Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

What is Lil Mabu's real name?

Lil Mabu's full name is Matthew Peter Deluca. His stage name expresses his personality in the entertainment industry, and he has built a successful brand around it.

The choice of name follows a common craze in the rap industry. New generations of artists often add the prefix "Lil" to their stage names to symbolise their youthful exuberance and particular identity.

Lil Mabu's age

The Miss Me crooner is 19 years old as of 2024. Lil Mabu's zodiac sign is Aries, as he was born on 4 April 2005 in New York City, New York, United States of America.

Because of his birth month, Lil Mabu's birthday is held every April. He resides in Manhattan, New York, United States of America, where he most likely celebrates his birthdays with his friends and fans.

Where is Lil Mabu from?

The young rapper was raised in New York City, which significantly shaped his artistic career. East Side Feed noted that Lil Mabu's house is on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in a 3,327-square-foot condominium with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The entire DeLuca family's estates are worth over $12 million.

This is one reason why the majority of his colleagues in the music industry do not think he has street credibility. Most people who sing in the rap genre are often poor and do not get the chance to relax at their folks' weekend house in the Hamptons.

Where did Lil Mabu go to high school?

The American rapper attended Collegiate School in New York, one of the most expensive in town. At least $60,000 is spent on education at the high school, further proof of Lil Mabu's financial privileges.

He graduated from the Collegiate School in 2023 and has since been admitted into Emory University. After graduation, he shared a picture on his Instagram page while narrating his experience:

They ain't want me to graduate but I made it happen. When I started getting lit, I was told: “Pick the music or the education”...Y’all got something to learn...I’ve proven you can finish high school while pursuing a career that typically neglects education. Anyway, I’d be lying if I said it was easy. My free time was completely sacrificed, I had no sleep schedule.

Career and personal life

Matthew's career as a rapper began in the corridors of the collegiate school. He was often seen rapping his lyrics to a crowd of enthusiastic schoolmates and, before long, became a sensation.

Lil Mabu's career may have received support from his parents, especially his father, who has been seen in some of his music videos. However, according to Mail Online, some parents and alums from his high school believe he differs from what the school stands for regarding value impartation.

Who are Lil Mabu's parents?

Lil Mabu's parents are Jane and Peter DeLuca, who are divorced. Not much is known about Jane, but the young rapper's father has been described as more of an OG than his son has claimed to be in his songs.

According to the New York Post, Lil Mabu's father is a septuagenarian with a professional background in funeral management as a Manhattan funeral home director. His career has seen legal controversies, including accusations of conspiring with judges to cheat his ex-wife out of millions and spot wars with other undertakers.

Lil Mabu's siblings

While growing up, the Mathematical Disrespect rapper had two siblings, a brother and a sister. The brother, Peter, is now deceased after getting trapped in a collapsed townhouse building.

Lil Mabu's sister, Alyssa, is alive and often seen on her celebrity brother's TikTok videos.

Lil Mabu’s girlfriend

There is no concrete information about Mathew's lover's identity, although there have been speculations that he is seeing Chrisean Rock. According to Distractify, the lady, as is her ex-boyfriend, Blue Face, is also a rapper. Lil Mabu and Chrisean Rock recently released a music video with lyrics purportedly aiming jibes at the latter's ex.

Lil Mabu has also been romantically linked with singer Nessa Barrett. The rumours emanated after the rapper made her his prom date. However, further inquiries into that love story show no romance between them.

Lil Mabu's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper is worth $1 million. He made this from his six-year-long music career.

Frequently asked questions

Since his rise to fame, several questions about Lil Mabu's background have surfaced. Some of them and the most accurate answers are the following:

How old is Lil Mabu? He is 19 years old as of 2024.

He is 19 years old as of 2024. Where did Lil Mabu grow up? He grew up in Manhattan, New York, United States of America.

He grew up in Manhattan, New York, United States of America. How much money did Lil Mabu make? He has made at least $1 million from his music career.

He has made at least $1 million from his music career. What do Lil Mabu's parents do? His father is a funeral home director in Manhattan, New York, United States of America.

His father is a funeral home director in Manhattan, New York, United States of America. Does Lil Mabu have an Instagram account? His Instagram account is verified, and he has almost two million followers on the platform.

Lil Mabu's real name might resemble the average mixed-race American, but he is not an average rapper. With a career that has only been ongoing for less than six years, the recent high school graduate is making waves and making money simultaneously.

