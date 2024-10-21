Shanin Blake: Age, ethnicity, boyfriend, parents, net worth, bio
Shanin Blake is a rising singer but has gained notoriety on social media as Hippy Barbie because of her unique aesthetic that often features bohemian style. Known for songs like Energy Vampires and Nature Song, her controversial lifestyle has become part of her online persona. This article delves into Shanin Blake's age and full bio.
Shanin Blake's age as a teenager was her most challenging time but she found music to be therapeutic. She has always been open about her grass-to-grace journey as she builds her fanbase, who she fondly calls the 'shroomies.'
Shanin Blake's profile summary
|Full name
|Shannon B. Lowrey
|Date of birth
|October 31, 1994
|Age
|29 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Moscow, Idaho, US
|Place raised
|Bluffdale, Utah, US
|Current residence
|California, US
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Gender
|Female
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Relationship status
|Single (as of 2024)
|Children
|Juniper Rhythm
|Siblings
|Two
|Profession
|Singer-songwriter, influencer
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokFacebookYouTubeSpotify
How old is Shanin Blake?
The Energy Vampires singer is 29 years old as of 2024. Shanin Blake's birthday is October 31, 1994, while her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
Where is Shanin Blake from?
The artist was born in Moscow, Idaho, United States. Her family later relocated to Bluffdale, Utah, when she was still small.
Shanin Blake's ethnicity
The Nature Song hitmaker is of white ethnicity. Her hippie lifestyle has led to several accusations of cultural appropriation.
In 2023, she was accused of appropriating the traditional Hawaiian practice of H'oponopono. She also wears dreadlocks styles, which are often associated with Blacks and Indigenous people, but she has cited several times that she loves locks and that people of different races have them.
Who are Shanin Blake's parents?
The singer's parents divorced when she was young. Her mom is also a singer-songwriter but struggled to raise Blake and her two siblings and would sometimes donate blood to afford groceries.
Shanin's mother has an Instagram account, @sojust86it, where she shares family adventures. The two have a close mother-daughter bond. In April 2024, the singer shared an Instagram reel of her and her mom with an appreciative caption that reads,
She watched me go through so many dark times and helped me get to where I am now. We've both come so far and have helped each other in so many ways. I couldn't ask for a better mama, and it feels good to be giving back and taking care of her. Love u, mommy.
Blake's father is a contract pilot, but she does not speak to him. She told Rolling Stone in September 2024 that she prefers to love him from afar.
There was a lot of trauma that he inflicted on my life from a very young age. I was very angry at him for a very long time. I'm older now, so I'm like, 'I forgive you, and I love you from a distance.' But I don't get too close because that's when things start getting weird.
Shanin Blake's boyfriend
The singer is currently single. She was previously dating fellow artist Airon Yarbrough, popularly known as Layup. They were together for over a year and even celebrated their first anniversary in May 2024.
Shanin and Layup broke up in September 2024. The singer announced their breakup with a series of pictures showing her growing baby bump but revealed that she had lost the baby.
Currently going through a breakup and losing a child...I believed in this relationship & I know a lot of you did, too...Thank you for all your support and love & thank you, AY, for teaching one of the hardest lessons of all.
Shanin Blake's daughter
The Third Eye singer has a daughter called Juniper Rhythm, who was born in July 2012. She welcomed her when she was only 18, against her parents' wishes, and raised her as a single mother. The child's father, who she met when she was 14, went to prison after their daughter was born.
Juniper appears in many of her mother's Instagram and TikTok posts. She also has a personal Instagram account, @junuperrythmn. For her 12th birthday in July 2024, Blake shared a series of pictures and videos of their life with a long caption that reads in part,
I'm so grateful to have been a single mom and had the most special relationship with Juju cuz of that: it was just me n her in this crazy world. I grew up with her. I was only 18. It's wild cuz she taught me how to be the woman I am today. She gave me the motivation to keep going and keep growing.
How did Shanin Blake get famous?
Shanin was 14 when she wrote her first song and started playing her mother's available guitar. Her first album, Soul Child, came out in 2011, but she did not get widespread recognition until around 2022 when she went viral on social media following the release of her track 'Nature Song.'
Some of her biggest songs include Energy Vampires, Peru Song, Bad B Energy, Good Daze, The Journey, Goodbye, and Bongrips at Night. She currently has millions of streams on Spotify with over 163,000 monthly listeners. Her Instagram has over 1.2 million followers, while her TikTok has more than 910,600 followers as of October 2024.
What genre is Shanin Blake?
Blake's sound is described as bedroom and dream pop, according to Volume Utah. She cites Billie Eilish, Jack Johnson, and Verzache among her musical influences.
Shanin Blake's net worth
The singer is estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $2 million in 2024, according to BusinessLD and Ent Radar. She usually credits her music for helping her become a millionaire before reaching 30 after spending her life living in trailer parks and using food stamps.
Where does Shanin Blake live?
The singer has been living a nomadic lifestyle, but she is currently based in California. In an August 2024 Instagram post, she revealed she is ready to settle down and purchase her first home.
I am closing on a new home in the next couple of weeks and will have officially bought our first home. It feels really good to finally be grounding out and sticking in one place for now at least haha. We are nomadic at heart, coming from van life and travelling. I am getting older and really finding peace and comfort in staying in one place now.
At Shanin Blake's age of almost 30, she has managed to achieve what she thought was impossible when she was an 18-year-old single mother. Her free-spirited and unconventional lifestyle continues to solidify her journey as an artist.
