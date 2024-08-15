16 most expensive guitars in the world and their price tags
Music is better with various instruments, and most musicians and producers often have a preference. Playing with a guitar is inevitable for those who have pitched their tent with the rock genre. As such, some of the most expensive guitars in the world gained their enormous price in association with some of the most excellent musicians to have played them.
- How much is Bob Marley's guitar worth?
- Frequently asked questions
Rockstars, pop stars, electronic hip-hop artists, and jazz musicians often let a guitar lead the sound in their records. However, they rarely expect such an instrument to become the world's most expensive guitar. So, the music industry was shaken when Jimi Hendrix's guitar sold for millions of dollars in 2021.
What is the most expensive guitar ever sold?
Most guitar prices range from a couple hundred dollars to several thousand, but some are usually auctioned, becoming the valued asset of some of the richest people in the world.
We used data from leading music websites, including Guinness World Records. These rankings helped showcase the most valuable guitars in the world.
|S/N
|Guitar
|Place sold
|Year sold
|Amount sold
|1
|Eric Clapton's "Blackie" Fender Stratocaster
|New York
|2004
|$959,000
|2
|Bob Dylan's 1964 Fender Stratocaster
|New York
|2013
|$965,000
|3
|David Gilmour's Martin D-35
|New York
|2019
|$1,095,000
|4
|Duane Allman's 1957 Gibson Les Paul
|Dallas
|2019
|$1,250,000
|5
|Eric Clapton's 1964 'The Fool' Gibson SG
|Nashville
|2023
|$1,270,000
|6
|Kurt Cobain's 1993 Fender Mustang "Skystang I"
|Nashville
|2023
|$1,587,500
|7
|David Gilmour's 1954 Fender Stratocaster
|New York
|2019
|$1,815,000
|8
|Jimi Hendrix's 1968 Fender Stratocaster
|New York
|2017
|$1,900,000
|9
|Jerry Garcia's "Wolf"
|New York
|2021
|$2,000,000
|10
|John Lennon's Gibson J-160E
|Los Angeles
|2015
|$2,410,000
|11
|Reach Out to Asia Fender Stratocaster
|Qatar
|2005
|$2,700,000
|12
|John Lennon's Help! 12-string Framus Hootenanny
|New York
|2024
|$2,857,500
|13
|Eddie Van Halen's Hot For Teacher Kramer
|New York
|2023
|$3,932,000
|14
|David Gilmour's Black Fender Stratocaster
|New York
|2019
|$3,975,000
|15
|Kurt Cobain's Smells Like Teen Spirit Fender Mustang
|New York
|2022
|$4,550,000
|16
|Kurt Cobain's Martin D-18E
|Los Angeles
|2020
|$6,010,000
Eric Clapton's "Blackie" Fender Stratocaster
- Sold: New York, 2004
- Price: $959,000
Eric Clapton's "Blackie" was custom-built from the assemblage of different parts of Strats Clapton in the 1970s. It is famous for its outstanding look and sound and has been Clapton's primary guitar for over ten years. Its price during the auction is associated with the numerous classic recordings attributed to it.
Bob Dylan's 1964 Fender Stratocaster
- Sold: New York, 2013
- Price: $965,000
As per NPR, Bob Dylan's 1964 Fender Stratocaster is renowned for its role in the artist's historic transition to rock music from folk music during the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Dylan left the musical instrument on a private aircraft, and Vic Quinto, a pilot, acquired it to become a sort of family heirloom for almost half a century.
David Gilmour's Martin D-35
- Sold: New York, 2019
- Price: $1,095,000
This was a prominent instrument in Gilmour's musical career. As published in Consequence, it was famously featured in Pink Floyd's albums, from Dark Side of the Moon to The Final Cut. Gilmour was emotionally invested in this instrument, and it influenced his songwriting and recording process.
Duane Allman's 1957 Gibson Les Paul
- Sold: Dallas, 2019
- Price: $1,250,000
This Goldtop model was critical to the early recordings of the Allman Brothers Band and Derek & the Dominos. Despite having a refurbished touch, from Rolling Stone's publication, its origin and documented significance contributed to its high auction price. Allman's use of it on popular recordings and its successive ownership by outstanding musicians improved its value.
Eric Clapton's 1964 'The Fool' Gibson SG
- Sold: Nashville, 2023
- Price: $1,270,000
Eric Clapton's 1964 Gibson SG was popularly known as The Fool and much coveted because of its psychedelic artwork and use during the artist's Cream era. According to Music Radar, the instrument was significant in creating Clapton's woman tone, influencing the sound of hits such as Sunshine of Your Love and White Room.
Kurt Cobain's 1993 Fender Mustang "Skystang I"
- Sold: Nashville, 2023
- Price: $1,587,500
This Fender Mustang was used considerably during Nirvana's final tour. According to Guitar Bomb, it fetched a high price because it was associated with Cobain's last performances. The instrument was custom-built by Scott Zimmerman and enjoyed iconic status in connection to Cobain's legacy.
David Gilmour's 1954 Fender Stratocaster
- Sold: New York, 2019
- Price: $1,815,000
With its #0001 serial number, it was among the first Stratocasters given to endorsers before general market production. The guitar's historical significance includes recording Pink Floyd's Another Brick in the Wall and ensuring its high auction price.
Jerry Garcia's "Wolf"
- Sold: New York, 2017
- Price: $1,900,000
This instrument was custom-built by luthier Doug Irwin and is notable for its distinctive design and role in Garcia's renditions with the Grateful Dead. The guitar's sale was part of a larger charity auction, highlighting its significance and value.
Jimi Hendrix's 1968 Fender Stratocaster
- Sold: New York, 2021
- Price: $2,000,000
The 1968 Fender Stratocaster, according to String Joy, is notable for its defining role in the rock musical genre. Jimi Hendrix's guitar price reached $2 million because he famously played it in his late 1960s performances, including the 1969 iconic Woodstock Festival.
Hendrix's Stratocaster is renowned for its unique sound, made possible by the revolutionary techniques Hendrix employed while playing it.
John Lennon's Gibson J-160E
- Sold: Los Angeles, 2015
- Price: $2,410,000
This instrument is famous for its role in songwriting and recording the Beatles' banging hits, including I Wanna Hold Your Hand. The guitar's association with Lennon's initial Beatles career, as Guitar World noted, made it one of the most-priced musical instruments.
Reach Out to Asia Fender Stratocaster
- Sold: Qatar, 2005
- Price: $2,700,000
Countless legendary musicians, including Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page, signed the Reach Out to Asia Fender Stratocaster. It was auctioned to help victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Although it originated as a Mexican Standard Stratocaster, the signatures and charitable cause set its high sale price.
John Lennon's Help! 12-string Framus Hootenanny
- Sold: New York, 2024
- Price: $2,857,500
As per the Los Angeles Times, this instrument is another expensive one associated with the legendary John Lennon. The 12-string Framus Hootenanny was used considerably in the recording of Help! and was featured in the movie of the same title. The guitar's history and Lennon's association with it helped it fetch a high price at the auction.
Eddie Van Halen's Hot For Teacher Kramer
- Sold: New York, 2023
- Price: $3,932,000
This instrument was featured in the well-known music video for Hot For Teacher Kramer and drew a high price because of Van Halen's legendary association with it. Its extraordinary design and music history made it a highly sought-after collectable.
David Gilmour's Black Fender Stratocaster
- Sold: New York, 2019
- Price: $3,975,000
According to Christies, this guitar's extensive feature on classic Pink Floyd recordings, including the hit solo on Comfortably Numb, helped it set a new auction record. Having undergone modifications over the years, the guitar's connection with Gilmour's performances resulted in its high price.
Kurt Cobain's Smells Like Teen Spirit Fender Mustang
- Sold: New York, 2022
- Price: $4,550,000
How much is Kurt Cobain's guitar worth? According to Rolling Stone, this incredible guitar sold for over $4,550,000 and is famous for its part in Nirvana's legendary music video. The song helped launch Nirvana's career, and the guitar's feature in the video aided its humongous value.
Kurt Cobain's Martin D-18E
- Sold: Los Angeles, 2020
- Price: $6,010,000
As per Julien's Auction, the most expensive electric guitar, Kurt Cobain's Martin D-18E, was used during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance. Its record-breaking price is due to its association with Cobain's enduring influence in music.
How much is Bob Marley's guitar worth?
According to The Guitar Head, the Jamaican government reportedly acquired the Bob Marley Washburn Hawk guitar for $1,200,000 from Bob Marley's technician. It was a gift from the Rastra man to the latter. Of Marley's seven guitars, this one was used in various concerts and recordings.
Frequently asked questions
Since some instruments sell for over a million dollars, inquiries have been made into these guitars. Some of them and the best answers are these:
- How much did Jimi Hendrix's guitar sell for? This instrument sold for two million dollars.
- Which is the most expensive guitar in the world? Kurt Cobain's Martin D-18E is the most expensive instrument.
- What is the #1 guitar brand? Several instrument experts have placed the Fender Stratocaster on that pedestal.
- What guitars are worth money? The Stratocasters and Telecasters built before 1965 have gained considerable value in today's market.
- What price is a quality guitar? A good instrument should be between $200 and $5,000 depending on the buyer's level of expertise.
- Who is the king of guitars in the world? Several magazines, including Gigwise, have ranked Jimi Hendrix as the best guitarist ever.
- Which is the most valuable guitar in the world? Kurt Cobain's Martin D-18E fits into this category because of how much it was sold.
The most expensive guitars are not necessarily brand new. Some are almost a century old but have gained value with time because of the calibre of artists who have made them famous.
