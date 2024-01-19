17 weird instruments from around the world: musical, percussion, electronic

Musical instruments are more than guitars, pianos, saxophones or drums. There are so many other instruments that you might have never heard of before. These instruments have unique sounds, shapes, or playing techniques that set them apart from more commonly used instruments like the guitar or piano. Discover some of the most unique and weird instruments ever.

Weird instruments from around the world. Photo; @BunnieKat1962, @egx.insta, @9plusstringguitarclub on Twitter, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

There are so many unique musical instruments from around the world that come in various designs, shapes and sizes. These musical tools are a testament to the incredible diversity of human ingenuity and creativity. Below is a list of unique instruments that go beyond the norm and into what is weird.

17 weird instruments from around the world

A musical instrument is an object or artefact that, when played, generates resonating frequencies that create a musical sound. Everyone is familiar with various percussion, string, and wind instruments, and each culture has some slightly different options.

1. Theremin

A theremin musical instrument. Photo: Ikurusuto

Source: Instagram

The theremin is one of the earliest electronic musical tools, invented by Russian physicist and inventor Leon Theremin in 1928. It is known for its unique method of sound production, as it is played without physical contact by the performer.

2. Pikasso guitar

The Pikasso guitar is a highly unconventional and visually distinctive multi-necked guitar designed and built by Linda Manzer for jazz guitarist Pat Metheny. The tool is renowned for its complex design, featuring multiple necks and an intricate arrangement of strings

3. Hang

Handpan and bronze bowls on a mat. Photo: Daniel Zapata

Source: Getty Images

The hang, also known as the hang drum, is a unique and hand-played percussion tool created by Felix Rohner and Sabina Schärer of PANArt Hangbau AG in Switzerland. The Hang is often used in various genres, including world music, ambient, and alternative genres.

4. The Great Stalacpipe Organ

Great Stalacpipe Organ, an electrically actuated lithophone, inside Luray Caverns on 28 August 2016 in Luray, Virginia. Photo: Alex Wong

Source: Getty Images

The great stalacpipe organ is a unique and unusual musical device in Luray Caverns, Virginia, USA. It is considered the world's largest natural musical instrument by Guinness World Records. It is operated by a custom console that produces the tapping of ancient stalactites of varying sizes with solenoid-actuated rubber mallets to produce tones.

5. Didgeridoo

Didgeridoo musical instrument. Photo: Artisteer

Source: Getty Images

The didgeridoo is an ancient wind instrument originating from Indigenous Australian cultures. It is played with vibrating lips to produce a continuous drone while using a special circular breathing technique.

6. Hydraulophone

Professor Steve Mann and partner Chris Aimone perform a medley of old favourites on the hydraulophone outside their workshop. Photo: Tony Bock

Source: Getty Images

The hydraulophone is a unique musical tool that produces sound by directly interacting with water with the player's fingers. Described and named by Steve Mann in 2005 and patented in 2011, the Hydraulophone features a series of water-filled tubes or channels, each with holes or nozzles. It has been used as a sensory exploration device for low-vision individuals.

7. Glass Armonica

Composer William Zeitler plays a glass armonica at Four Season Centre. The armonica was invented by Benjamin Franklin in 1761. Photo: Bernard Weil

Source: Getty Images

Invented by Benjamin Franklin in 1761, the glass armonica consists of a series of glass bowls or goblets of varying sizes mounted on a spindle. The glasses are played by rubbing the rims with wet fingers to produce musical tones.

8. Stroh Violin

The Stroh violin or Stroviol is a stringed musical tool with a metal resonator and a horn attached to the body instead of a traditional wooden soundbox. This design amplifies the sound, giving it a distinct, vintage quality.

9. Erhu

Traditional Chinese string instrument, Erhu. Photo: Dgfoto

Source: Getty Images

The Erhu is a traditional Chinese two-stringed bowed musical device. Often referred to as the Chinese violin or Chinese two-string fiddle, the Erhu has a long history and is a crucial tool in traditional Chinese music.

10. Cimbalom

A musician playing traditional hammered dulcimer (cimbalom) with mallets. Photo: Vladimir Gerasimov

Source: Getty Images

The cimbalom or concert cimbalom is a type of chordophone that consists of a trapezoidal box with metal strings stretched across its surface. The player strikes the strings with small, specialized hammers to produce sound. The instrument has been played mainly in Hungary, Slovakia, Moravia, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine in recent years.

11. Jaw Harp

Mouth harp of iron, Mouth harp of iron. Photo: Sepia Times

Source: Getty Images

The jaw harp, also known as the mouth harp or jaw harp, is a musical device played using the mouth and the vibrations of a metal or bamboo reed. It consists of a flexible metal or bamboo tongue attached to a frame, which is placed against the player's teeth or lips. The player then plucks or twangs the reed with their finger to create a vibrating sound.

12. Otobass

The octobass is an extremely large and rare string instrument that belongs to the bowed string instrument family. It is known for its colossal size and low pitch, producing tones that are several octaves below the range of the double bass. The octobass was first built around 1850 in Paris by the French luthier Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume (1798–1875).

13. Hurdy-Gurdy

Wooden hurdy-gurdy hand-cranked medieval instrument on a white background. Photo: Mscornelius

Source: Getty Images

The hurdy-gurdy is a unique musical device that consists of a hand-cranked wooden wheel that rubs against strings, producing sound, while the player uses keys and buttons to change pitch and create melodies. Often associated with medieval and folk music, its unique construction sets it apart in the world of musical instruments.

14. Stylophone

Stylophone, an electronic mini organ made by Dubreq of London, was popularised in the 1970s by Australian entertainer Rolf Harris. Photo by SSPL

Source: Getty Images

The stylophone is a small, handheld electronic keyboard musical instrument that was invented by Brian Jarvis and manufactured by Dubreq. The instrument features a metal keyboard played by touching it with a stylus, producing sound by completing an electronic circuit.

15. Nyckelharpa

A nyckelharpa, a traditional Swedish musical instrument, is pictured on March 30, 2019, during a workshop in Bouxurulles, eastern France. Photo: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN

Source: Getty Images

The nyckelharpa is a traditional Swedish musical tool that has its roots in medieval Europe. The instrument has sympathetic strings, like a hurdy-gurdy, and a series of keys or tangents that fret the strings, giving it a distinct sound. It has a rich history and has evolved over the centuries.

16. Chapman Stick

The Chapman Stick is a musical instrument invented by Emmett Chapman in the early 1970s. Photo: Aaron Rapoport

Source: Getty Images

Invented by Emmett Chapman in the early 1970s, the Chapman stick is a member of the guitar family but is played more like a keyboard. The instrument features a long, fretted neck and usually has ten or twelve strings, which are tapped rather than plucked or strummed. It is used to play bass lines, melody lines, chords, or textures.

17. Yaybahar

The Yaybahar is an acoustic musical instrument invented by the Turkish musician Gorkem Sen. It is an innovative and experimental tool that produces sound through a combination of strings, coiled springs, and drum-like membranes.

The above weird instruments from around the world showcase the diversity of human creativity in music and sound, pushing the boundaries of what is considered conventional in the world of musical expression. These instruments have unique sounds, shapes, or playing techniques that set them apart from more commonly used instruments like the guitar or piano.

When is Weird Musical Instruments Day?

July 31 is Uncommon Musical Instrument Awareness Day, a day to celebrate odd, rare, experimental, and uncommon musical instruments.

Why do MuseScore instruments sound weird

MuseScore instruments may sound unusual due to the limitations of the software's default SoundFont, which might not offer the highest quality and realism. Additionally, the interpretation of musical expression and articulation in the notation, as well as the settings for individual instruments, can impact the perceived sound.

What is the most uncommon instrument?

Finding the most uncommon instrument can be subjective, as it depends on cultural context and individual perspectives. However, one instrument that is often considered unusual and uncommon in Western music traditions is the theremin.

The above weird instruments from around the world showcase the diversity of human creativity in music and sound, pushing the boundaries of what is considered conventional in the world of musical expression. These instruments have unique sounds, shapes, or playing techniques that set them apart from more commonly used instruments like the guitar or piano.

READ ALSO: 25 most famous South African musicians

Briefly.co.za currently published an article about the most famous South African musicians. There are numerous South African musicians because the music industry has grown tremendously over the last decade. Among them are young and more seasoned artists who have been in the industry for decades.

Achieving success in the music industry requires talent, hard work, patience, and good production. The most famous South African musicians have earned their acclaim through chart-topping hits. They have consistently released quality, entertaining, and catchy tunes, solidifying their status as prominent figures in the music scene.

Source: Briefly News