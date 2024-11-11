Meet Norissa Valdez: Her complete biography, age, height, and more

Norissa Valdez is an American social media model popularly known for her TikTok dance videos. She quickly became a sensation, captivating audiences on TikTok with her unique blend of humour, lifestyle tips, and relatable content. Norissa has built a dedicated following, turning moments into must-watch entertainment that keeps her fans glued to her social media pages.

Social media star Norissa Valdez. Photo: @norissavaldez on Instagram (modified by author)

Norissa Valdez's rise to fame is a testament to her authenticity and connection with fans. From sharing life hacks to sharing videos and pictures that focus on fashion and beauty, she has mastered the art of engaging content creation. Her posts inspire and entertain, making her one of the most relatable personalities to stand out on social media.

Profile summary

Full name Norissa Angelique Valdez Nickname Nori Gender Female Date of birth 10 December 2003 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 20 years (as of October 2024) Place of birth New Mexico, United States of America Nationality American Height 5’4’’ (163 cm) Weight 114 lbs (52 kg) Body measurements in inches 32-26-34 Eye colour Black Hair colour Blond Religion Christianity Education Los Alamos High School Mother Angela Father Jerome Valdez Profession Social media model, TikTok star Net worth $100,000-$1 million Social media Instagram TikTok

Who is Norissa Valdez?

Norissa Angelique Valdez is an American social media model passionate about fitness and filming content for the media. She was born in New Mexico, United States, on 10 December 2003, and is 20 years old as of November 2024.

Valdez comes from a rich, culturally diverse home where she and her older brother grew up. As published on her IMDb page, her parents said the following about her:

Norissa has always had a natural ability in front of the camera and loves helping others, especially those who require a little bit more guidance.

Facts about Norissa Valdez. Photo: @norissavaldez (modified by author)

Source: Original

Norissa Valdez's college education

Valdez reportedly attended Los Los Alamos High School in Los Alamos County, New Mexico, United States. As shared on Feed Reader, she participated in various recreational sports, including basketball, soccer, gymnastics, cross-country, and track and field.

She shifted focus to varsity cross-country and track and field at Los Alamos High School, including pole vault.

Her efforts paid off when she won the 4A State Cross Country Championships in 2019 and 2020. She became a five-time all-state track and field and cross-country participant and eventually ran for D1 at UNC-Charlotte.

Social media career

Norissa took an acting class at the Barrow Group Performing Arts Center in 2023 and has one year of acting and modelling experience. The TikTok celebrity works full-time as an influencer, sharing fashion trends, product evaluations, lifestyle, and fitness advice with her audience.

She posts regular updates on Instagram, where she has over 800,000 followers.

What is the religion of Norissa Valdez?

Norissa grew up in a predominantly Christian home and has maintained her faith in the religion. She is given to charity at the Holy Cross Catholic Church where she contributes to organisations such as Put a Smile on a Child's Face and Santa Cruz Fiestas.

She assists at Vacation Bible School, where children are mentored and supported in many ways. Valdez also volunteers at Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic.

Who are the parents of Norissa Valdez?

The social media model has a Mexican-American father named Jerome Valdez and a Philipino mother named Angela. She has an older brother named Brennan. Although Brennan lives with a disability, he has been instrumental in creating content with Norissa.

Norissa Valdez at a creator screening of Transformers One at Paramount Pictures Studios in September 2024. Photo: Anna Webber

Norissa Valdez's net worth

According to Mega Magazine and Word Read, the internet influencer's net worth is between $100,000 and $1 million. She made this fortune through her social media activities and brand promotion.

Frequently asked questions

The American TikTok girl and influencer has been popular thanks to her creativity and relatable content on social media platforms. As a result, below are some questions searchers ask and the best answers:

What school does Norissa Valdez attend? She attended Los Los Alamos High School in Los Alamos County, New Mexico, United States, and participated in college sports there.

She attended Los Los Alamos High School in Los Alamos County, New Mexico, United States, and participated in college sports there. Who are the parents of Norissa Valdez? The TikTok sensation was born to Jerome and Angela Valdez.

The TikTok sensation was born to Jerome and Angela Valdez. What is Norissa Valdez's height? She stands at an average height of 5 feet 4 inches.

Norissa Valdez developed a passion for fitness and modelling from a young age. As a young woman, she has made a mark on social media through her creativity. Norissa is also ardent in philanthropic and volunteer services.

