Who is Luisa Rubino? A detailed look at her acting career

Luisa Rubino is an up-and-coming Mexican actress and model with Argentinian roots. She spent her early career working in top Mexican productions before rising to international prominence with her first Hollywood role as Andrea Nuñez in Narcos: Mexico.

Luisa Rubino attends the 'Fugitiva' premiere at Callao Cinema on April 2, 2018, in Madrid, Spain (L). Photo: Pablo Cuadra/Europa Press (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Luisa Rubino was raised in a household that was deeply rooted in show business. She has been in front of the camera for the majority of her life, starting when she was a baby.

Luisa Rubino's profile summary

Full name Luisa Maria Rubino Nickname Pisi Date of birth September 23, 1998 Age 26 years old in 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, and Mexico City Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Argentinian Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Shoe size 5.5 MX Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown coffee Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Children None Parents Lourdes Ramírez (mother) Siblings Juan Diego (brother) Profession Actress, model Agency Marka Talent (Mexico), Gersh Agency (US) Class Modelos (Modelling-Mexico) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook

How old is Luisa Rubino?

Luisa Rubino's age is 26 years old as of 2024. The actress was born on September 23, 1998, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Luisa Rubino's height

The Narcos: Mexico star is 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) tall and wears shoe size 5.5 MX, according to her Class Modelos profile. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Top 5 facts about actress Luisa Rubino. Photo: Manuel Velasquez on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Luisa Rubino's family

Rubino was born to Argentinian parents, which meant that she lived in both Mexico and Argentina during her childhood. Her mother, Lourdes Ramírez, works as a talent agent, according to her Instagram profile.

Lourdes previously worked as a model while Luisa's father was an actor. The actress told LA Weekly in November 2021 that spending most of her time with her parents as a baby gave her early exposure in show business.

Argentinians in Mexico, they had nowhere to leave me when I was a baby. With no one: not a grandmother, not an aunt, no friends, anyone. So my dad used to take me to his projects when he would be on set – my mother used to be a model back in the day as well, and she would take me to the runway – so [the industry] is something that I saw and experienced from a very young age – My first two commercials were when I was a baby!

Luisa has a younger brother called Juan Diego, who was born in June 2008. The actress is close to her mother and brother as seen from her mother's Instagram posts. Little is known about her dad's current whereabouts.

Luisa Rubino's mother Lourdes and her younger brother Juan Diego. Photo: @lour_ramirez (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Luisa Rubino's career

Rubino started as a child actress and model. She has appeared in major Mexican films and television shows like La Rosa de Guadalupe and Caer en Tentacion.

In 2018, she made her debut in Spanish productions when she was cast as Claudia in the Fugitiva TV series. During the filming of the show, Luisa resided in Madrid, Spain, for about a year.

In 2021, the actress joined the cast of the final season of Narcos: Mexico as fearless journalist Andrea Nuñez. The popular Netflix series marked her debut in the US entertainment industry.

Luisa Rubino's Narcos role has been a huge career boost for her. In her October 2021 interview with People Chica, she mentioned that being in Hollywood has always been her dream.

Narcos has opened a huge door in my career. I started acting at five years old and worked in publicity all my life. I always knew where I wanted to take my career – When I visited LA for the first time, I knew that's where I wanted to work. As an actress, I always wanted Hollywood and the States, so I'm working on that.

The actress currently splits her time between Los Angeles and Mexico City. As for her next move, she told Distractify in November 2021 that she is working on improving herself as she chases her dreams.

I'm working on me – It's just, you know, getting where I want to be really... I'm getting there, and it feels really good to know that I'm closer now.

Luisa Rubino's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Aztec Warrior God, Emergence (Short film) 2022 Nenetl Narcos: Mexico 2021 Andrea Nuñez (in 10 episodes) Fugitiva 2018 Claudia (in 9 episodes) Caer en tentación 2017-2018 Patricia Vargas (in 25 episodes) Simplemente Maria 2015-2016 Cast (in 11 episodes) Me, Her...and Eva 2012 Ana The One Who Couldn't Love 2011-2012 Marcela (in 2 episodes) Zakazane Uczucie 2011 Marcela As The Saying Goes 2011 Amalia Por ella soy Eva 2012 Ana (in 1 episode) Como dice el dicho 2011-2017 Amalia (in 8 episodes) La Rosa de Guadalupe 2009-2016 Ana (in 18 episodes) Mañana es para siempre 2008 Cast (in 1 episode) Juro que te amo 2008 Student

Luisa Rubino's net worth

The Rosa de Guadalupe actress is estimated to be worth $1 million, according to Wealthy Spy and Net Worth Post. Acting and modelling are her main sources of income.

Luisa Rubino at an April 2024 photoshoot in Mexico City, Mexico (L). Photo: @luisarubino (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

With an impressive resume in the Latin American entertainment industry, Luisa Rubino continues to earn critical acclaim due to her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her;

Where was Luisa Rubino born?

Luisa Rubino was born in Mexico City, Mexico. She spent her childhood in Mexico as well as her parents' home country Argentina.

Who is the female reporter in Narcos: Mexico?

The female reporter in the third season of Narcos: Mexico is Andrea Nuñez, portrayed by actress Luisa Rubino. Andrea is a fearless journalist who works for the fictional newspaper La Voz. She is determined to uncover the truth about the connections between Mexico's elite and the drug cartels.

Who plays Andrea in Narcos: Mexico season 3?

Andrea from the final season of Narcos: Mexico is played by Luisa Rubino. She is a Mexican-Argentianian actress who has also appeared in notable projects like La Rosa de Guadalupe, Caer en Tentación, and Fugitiva.

Luisa Rubino in a commercial for Vans Mexico in November 2023 (R). Photo: @luisarubino (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Luis Rubino's rise in the film and television industry has been impressive. Her future in show business looks bright now that she has her foot in Hollywood.

READ ALSO: The 10 youngest EGOT winners in history: Discover their stories

Briefly.co.za shared interesting facts about the youngest EGOT winners in history. The coveted title is given to individuals who have excelled in different fields of the entertainment industry, including television, music, film, and theatre.

The first EGOT winner was composer and producer Richard Rodgers in 1962. As of 2024, only 21 people in show business have reached EGOT status.

Source: Briefly News