Chino Pacas: Age, height, real name, net worth, and biography

Cristian Humberto Ávila Vega, best known as Chino Pacas, is a rising Mexican singer-songwriter. He rose to stardom in 2023 after he signed with the Street Mob record company and released his hit single, El Gordo Trae El Mando. Despite Chino Pacas' age, he has already made a name for himself, and many are eager to learn more about him.

Chino Pacas is one of the fastest-growing rappers in Mexico of regional Mexican music, specialising in the urban sierreño subgenre. He began his professional music career in February 2023 and has worked with artists such as Natanael Cano and Fuerza Regida. Chino Pacas' biography highlights everything you need to know about him.

Chino Pacas' profile summary

Full name Cristian Humberto Avila Vega Famous Chino Pacas Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 2006 Age 18 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato, Mexico Current residence United States Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 146 Ibs (66 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Veronica Vega Servin Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Social media Instagram

Chino Pacas' age and real name

Chino Pacas (18 years old as of October 2024) was born on 18 October 2006, in Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato, Mexico. His real name is Cristian Humberto Avila Vega and he is a Mexican national of Latino heritage. His mother is Veronica Vega Servin, a Disney-certified travel agent.

On 18 October 2024, during an interview with Remezcla, Chino expressed his pride in being Mexican, stating:

I’m very proud to be Mexican. As an artist in this movement, I feel honoured that Música Mexicana is starting to get the attention that it deserves. Música Mexicana has a lot of good sounds and imagination. This music is here to stay.

The rapper grew up alongside two siblings: a sister and a brother named Diego Arturo Avila Vega, a rapper, recording artist, and songwriter. When he was 12, he and his mother and brother relocated to Tampa Bay, Florida, United States.

Career highlights

Chino Pacas is a rising star in the corrido tumbado music scene, a subgenre of Mexican regional music that blends traditional corridos with trap, hip-hop, and urban influences. He was passionate about music at a young age, drawing influence from artists like Fuerza Regida and Natanael Cano. He started his journey by posting his tracks on social media platforms.

Chino Pacas gained widespread fame in early 2023 after he signed with the Street Mob record company and released his hit single, El Gordo Trae El Mando. The song quickly went viral on social media and debuted at number 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On 26 October 2023, during an interview with Billboard, Chino reflected on his rapid rise to fame and expressed gratitude for the support he receives from fans. He stated:

I am very happy with everything happening and the reception from the fans who always support us. I feel like I'm not very famous yet. I'm just making music, and people like it.

Chino Pacas released his debut album, Que Sigan Llegando Las Pacas, on 18 October 2024, during his 18th birthday. Despite his short career, he has received numerous awards, including New Artist of the Year nominations at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Below is a list of some of Chino Pacas' popular songs:

El Gordo Trae el Mando (2023)

(2023) Dijeron Que No La Iba Lograr (2023)

(2023) Qué Onda (2023)

(2023) Modo Capone (2024)

(2024) Que Sigan Llegando las Pacas ( 2024)

2024) Apaga el Cel (2024)

(2024) Elvira (2024)

What is Chino Pacas' net worth?

According to InstruMentalFX and Popular Net Worth, the Mexican singer has an estimated net worth of $2 million. He has amassed this wealth through music streaming and sales, live performances, and merchandise. YouTube revenue and music collaborations further boost his income.

Frequently asked questions about Chino Pacas

Chino is considered one of the artists who are modernising their particular genre. His fame in the music industry has attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Who is Chino Pacas? He is an up-and-coming Mexican singer, rapper and songwriter.

He is an up-and-coming Mexican singer, rapper and songwriter. Where is Chino Pacas from? He was born in Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato, Mexico.

He was born in Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato, Mexico. How old is Chino Pacas? The rising Mexican singer is 18 years old as of 2024.

The rising Mexican singer is 18 years old as of 2024. When is Chino Pacas’ birthday? He was born on 18 October 2006.

He was born on 18 October 2006. How tall is Chino Pacas? His listed height is 5 feet 10 inches, or 178 centimetres.

His listed height is 5 feet 10 inches, or 178 centimetres. How did Chino Pacas become famous? He became famous after releasing his hit single El Gordo Trae El Mando , which went viral on streaming platforms.

He became famous after releasing his hit single , which went viral on streaming platforms. Does Chino Pacas have a daughter? The singer does not have a daughter, and there is no public information or confirmation that he has one.

The singer does not have a daughter, and there is no public information or confirmation that he has one. Where did Chino Pacas grow up? The Mexican singer-songwriter grew up in Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato, Mexico, before moving to Tampa Bay, Florida, at age 12.

At only 18 years of age, Chino Pacas made a name for himself in the music world, achieving three entries on the Billboard charts with his tracks El Gordo Trae El Mando, Dijeron Que No La Iba a Lograr, and Que Onda. These songs have also been placed on the Hot Latin Songs, Latin Streaming Songs, and Global charts.

