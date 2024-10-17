Hunxho: Age, height, real name, girlfriend, net worth, biography

Hunxho, real name Ibrahim Muhammad Dodo, is a promising new rapper currently making waves in the hip-hop industry. Since gaining recognition in 2021, he has worked with popular artists like 21 Savage and Summer Walker. In 2024, he appeared on XXL Magazine's Freshman Class. This article uncovers lesser-known facts about Hunxho.

Hunxho during the 'Pandora Playback: Now to Next' on April 27, 2022 in Atlanta (L) and at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in June 2024. Photo: Christopher Polk/Derek White (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The self-titled Street Poet grew up listening to artists like Tupac Shakur, Indie Arie, and Anthony Hamilton. Hunxo's age as a teenager was the most challenging as he got into a lot of trouble, including several arrests which derailed his education and cost him his basketball dream. After finding his passion in rap, he has never slowed down and has been releasing music since 2017.

Hunxho's profile summary

Full name Ibrahim Muhammad Dodo Other names Xho Date of birth June 20, 1999 Age 25 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Greensboro, North Carolina, United States Place raised Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 7 inches (2 m/200 cm) Weight Approx. 92 kg (202 lbs) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Keyshia Cole Siblings Five Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter Genre Trap, Southern hip-hop Record label 300 Entertainment Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok Spotify Website hunxhomusic.com

How old is Hunxho?

Hunxho (age 25 years as of 2024) was born on June 20, 1999 in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States.

What is Hunxho's real name?

The rapper's real name is Ibrahim Muhammad Dodo. His stage Hunxho is pronounced as Huncho. His other nickname is Xho.

The rapper told DGB Media in August 2021 that being kicked out a lot in high school derailed his dreams of playing basketball. He was a starter when he went to college at Northeastern in Colorado, but he could not continue after having several run-ins with the authorities.

I was trying to play in high school, but I kept getting kicked out, so I couldn't play - I was a starter as a freshman, number five, and I averaged a double-double.

Top 5 facts about upcoming rapper Hunxho. Photo: Kayla Oaddams on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Where is Hunxho from?

The upcoming rapper was born in Greensboro, North Carolina. He moved to East Atlanta, Georgia, when he was a teenager. In a 2022 interview with All iHip Hop, Dodo shared what it was like living on the Eastside, where his single mother raised him alongside five siblings.

It's a typical hood, a regular hood. I didn't have a lot growing up, but my mama made it happen. It was 8 of us in the house, but she had 6 kids. It was 6 of her kids. My grandma and my mama came together; we had to make it happen.

Who is Hunxho dating?

Dodo's girlfriend is singer-songwriter Keyshia Cole. They were first linked in early April 2024 after being spotted holding hands at an Atlanta club. Keyshia Cole and Hunxho's relationship has received backlash due to their large age difference. The rapper is almost 18 years younger than Keyshia.

Hunxho at the listening party for '22' on March 22, 2023 in Atlanta and Cole at the Pre-Grammy Gala at Beverly Hilton on February 3, 2024. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hunxho's son

The rapper is a doting dad to a son called Xhosen, who he occasionally posts on social media. His 2022 EP, Xhosen, is named after the boy. In his November 2022 interview with Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper explained why the name is important to him, saying,

A lot of stuff be happening in my life that will tell me that I'm chosen. That's one of the reasons I named my son Xhosen. I spell it the same way the tape is spelt — his name is spelt like that on his birth certificate. Like it came up like my name, Hunxho, so I just made his name Xhosen. Sometimes, they call me Xho, and they call him Lil Xho.

Ibrahim Muhammad Dodo with his son Xhosen. Photo: @hunxho on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

How did Hunxho get famous?

Dodo initially rose to fame in 2021 following the release of his breakout single, Let's Get It, although he started making music around 2017. The song was later remixed featuring fellow rapper 21 Savage, further boosting his popularity.

In July 2021, he released the mixtape Street Poet 2. His debut album, 22, came out in 2023 and features artists like Lil Poppa, Young Mal, Landstrip Chip, and Tee Grizzley. He told One37PM in March 2023 that he named the album 22 because the number is important to him.

It's called '22' because 22 is my block. 22 is where I'm from, first of all, but also 22 is the age where a lot had happened for me in life, and a lot had changed in my life. I signed my deal, had my son, I ended up beating my RICO case.

Hunxho's work ethic and love for music have also helped him rise in the industry. He mentioned in his 2022 interview with Uproxx that he prefers dropping music back-to-back, adding that he cannot get comfortable because of his past, which motivates him to be 'bigger and better'.

Because I love dropping music, I just want to drop, drop, drop. I feel like I got to put the music out, and whatever they catch on to, they just going to catch on to. It ain't on me, the way to choose what songs are going to be a hit. I'm here to make the music and be myself and drop the music and let the people choose what they want to choose.

The upcoming rapper is currently signed to 300 Entertainment and gets over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Some of his notable releases so far include the following;

Song Year Project Let's Get It (Remix) ft 21 Savage 2021 Single Your Friends ft Summer Walker 2024 Single By Tomorrow 2023 For Her (EP) Yes 2023 For Her (EP) 48 Laws of Power 2023 22 (Album) True To My Religion 2023 22 (Album) Ups & Downs 2024 Before The Album Compromise 2022 Street Poetry (EP) Closer to Over 2024 Before The Album U The 1 2024 Single Part of the Plan 2024 Single 7 AM 2023 Single Came Over 2024 Single Plays All Day ft Street Symphony 2021 Street Therapy (EP)

Hunxho's net worth

The artist is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $3 million in 2024, according to Celebs on Earth and Star Stat. His rap career is his main source of income.

Hunxho plays in the BET Experience celebrity basketball game on June 29, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Julia Beverly

Source: Getty Images

At Hunxho's age of 25 years, he has managed to turn his life around after experiencing a troubled teenagehood. His experiences growing up in East Atlanta are part of the reason he creates relatable music that makes him the hip-hop star to watch out for.

