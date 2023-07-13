21 Savage kids: Full details of his two sons and daughter

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, aka 21 Savage, is one of the best rappers in the game and is known for hits like A Lot and Bank Account. He has worked with great names in the industry, including Metro Boomin, Drake, Offset, and Post Malone. The rapper is also a proud dad, although he prefers to keep most of his personal life private. Learn more about 21 Savage's kids below.

21 Savage is an Atlanta-based hip-hop artist born in London. Photo: @21savage on Instagram, Prince Williams on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

21 Savage's journey to building a successful rap career has not been without challenges, including life-threatening experiences.

21 Savage

After dropping out of high school, the Atlanta-based artist joined a gang and started dealing drugs. He decided to get into rapping in 2013 after surviving a shooting attack on his 21st birthday that killed his best friend.

Is 21 Savage a parent?

Does Savage have a daughter? The Bank Account hitmaker is a doting father to three kids. 21 Savage's children's names are sons Kamari and Ashaad and daughter Rhian. His eldest, Kamari, is ten, while Ashaad and Rhian are eight.

The rapper likes to keep his personal life private. He occasionally shares a glimpse of his two boys on Instagram but rarely posts his daughter on the photo-sharing app.

In a 2018 interview with XXL Magazine, the rapper revealed he wants the kids to be okay even when he is not around. He is focused on ensuring the family is financially stable.

I wanna leave behind a plane and a big house - Owned 100 per cent, and I wanna have a company, an establishment that's making a lot of money. That's what I wanna leave my kids with.

People do not see the fatherhood side of 21 Savage often, but he is a present father in his kids' lives away from the camera. He plays with them and allows them to have fun whenever they are together. Talking to XXL Magazine, he revealed he prefers to be a hero to the children rather than a strict parent.

As far as my kids, I try to be more like a superhero than a role model 'cause I don't want them to go through what I went through like, growing up and stuff.

The rapper prefers to keep details about his family away from the limelight. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Who is 21 Savage's baby momma?

The hip-hop star is yet to reveal the identity of his children's mother. He likes to keep his romantic life away from the limelight. His most known high-profile relationship was with model Amber Rose from 2017 to 2018.

21 Savage was also linked to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee in 2016. He was also rumoured to be dating model Rubi Rose, rapper Latto, and Shanseea. It is unclear if he is in a relationship now.

Where is 21 Savage from?

The rapper was born in London, England, to parents with Caribbean roots. His father, Kevin Cornelius Emmons, hails from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, while his mother, Heather Carmillia Joseph, is from Dominica.

After his parents' separation, 21 Savage relocated with his mother to Atlanta, Georgia, when he was seven. In February 2019, he was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities for living in the United States illegally.

ICE officials revealed the hip-hop artist was a British citizen who had overstayed his H-4 visa that expired in 2006. The deportation hearing is yet to take place.

The A Lot rapper was born in London and migrated to the US at seven. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Does 21 Savage have any siblings?

The A Lot hitmaker grew up with six sisters and four brothers. His sisters Jayda Davis and Kyra work in the entertainment industry as choreographers.

21 Savage's family suffered a tragic loss in November 2020 when the rapper's younger brother Terrell Davis passed away from a fatal stabbing in London. He also lost his brother Quantivayus in a shooting attack during a botched drug deal.

What is 21 Savage's net worth?

The hip-hop star has an estimated net worth of $16 million in 2023. He has been active in the hip-hop industry since 2013. The Grammy-award-winning artist has released two studio albums, three collaborative albums, and several singles as a solo and featured artist.

The Bank Account hitmaker is worth $16 million in 2023. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

21 Savage's kids are his pride, and he is doing all he can to give them a life that he never had growing up. The No Heart hitmaker is also keen on maintaining his family's privacy and allowing the kids to have a normal childhood.

READ ALSO: How much is Avielle Janelle Hernandez worth? All about Aaron Hernandez's daughter

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Avielle Janelle Hernandez. She is the only child of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez with his fiancé Shayanna Jenkins.

When Aaron passed away while serving a prison sentence, he left part of his NFL-earned fortune to his daughter Avielle. How much is she worth today?

Source: Briefly News