Rubi Rose’s net worth, age, real name, family, songs, profiles

Rubi Rose is an American rapper, model, and social media personality who is arguably known for her appearance in Migos’ music video for Bad & Boujee. Since this debut, she has started and cemented a solid music career, which has brought her financial success. Discover Rubi Rose’s net worth in 2023 here!

Rubi Rose is an American rapper, songwriter, model, and social media phenomenon. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Thanks to her insatiable desire to become a star, Rubi’s net worth has significantly increased. Here is a look at Rubi Rose’s net worth in 2023 plus her income streams.

Rubi Rose’s profile and bio summary

Full name Rubi Rose Benton Nickname Rubi Date of birth 2 October 1997 Place of birth Lexington, Kentucky Zodiac sign Libra Age 25 years (as of March 2023) Profession Rapper, Songwriter, Model Genre Hip-hop, Trap Label Hitco Entertainment Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Father John Benton Siblings Scarlette and Coral Education Brookwood High School, Georgia State University Major Politics Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Residence Los Angeles, California Height 5 ft 4 in (162.5 cm) Weight 123.5 lbs (56 kg) Instagram Twitter OnlyFans YouTube Estimated net worth $1.1 million

Rubi Rose’s net worth

According to most of her profiles, she has a net worth of $1.1 million. She has made this figure mainly from her music and modelling careers. But besides these two, Rubi is also making extra coins from her OnlyFans.

She reportedly made $100, 000 in two days on this platform, after uploading pictures that were already on her Instagram. Rose also earns from collaborations with companies like Pink Dolphin and Fashion Nova.

Rubi Rose’s age

Rubi Rose’s birthday is celebrated every year in October, as she was born on 2 October 1997 in Lexington, Kentucky. She is 25 years old as of March 2023.

Rubi Rose’s real name

Contrary to what most people think, Rubi Rose’s real name is Rubi Rose Benton. Photo: Paras Griffin

The star was born Rubi Rose Benton, with the nickname of Rubi. She was baptized as an Orthodox Christian as a child.

Rubi Rose’s parents

Her mother is Nardos Ghebrelul, an Eritrean immigrant dentist, and her father is John Benton, who is a lawyer.

Rubi Rose’s siblings

The American personality has two sisters. Her older sister is named Scarlette and her younger sister is named Coral.

What ethnicity is Rubi Rose?

Rubi Rose’s ethnicity is mixed. Her father is half African-American and half-Japanese. Her mother is Eritrean, but was born in Ethiopia.

Education profile

Interestingly, Rubi Rose studied politics at Georgia State University. Photo: @therubirose on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Did Rubi Rose drop out? No, she did not drop out. Instead, Benton moved from Geneva, Switzerland to Atlanta, Georgia in her junior year of high school and enrolled at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. After graduating, she joined Georgia State University, where she studied politics.

What is Rubi Rose famous for?

Benton first gained fame after featuring in the music video Bad and Boujee for hip-hop group Migos as the main model. Around this time, she also frequently featured on a Twitch stream with East Coast Hip Hop Commentator DJ Akademiks

Career

Rubi Rose debuted as an artist in 2019 with her single Big Mouth. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Growing up, Benton was always passionate about music. She grew up listening to legends like Michael Jackson, Prince, Marvin Gaye, Biggie, and Chaka Khan.

Her music interest continued growing, with considerable influence from icons like Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Foxy Brown. As a result, she started releasing her own music.

When did Rubi Rose come out?

She made her debut in 2019 with her single Big Mouth. In the same year, she was signed by Hitco Entertainment. A year later, Benton made a cameo appearance in Cardi B's music video for her banger with Megan Thee Stallion WAP (2020).

Later in December 2020, the upcoming artist released her first official mixtape, For the Streets, featuring guest appearances from PartyNextDoor and Future.

Rubi Rose’s fame catapulted after featuring in Migos' music video for Bad & Boujee. Photo: @therubirose on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rubi Rose’s songs

Since making her music debut, Benton has released several songs. Some she has done solo while others she has collaborated with Dixie D'Amelio, Fifa Flame, Cuban Doll and Renni Rucci. Some of these songs include:

Hot Yo Dance (2019)

(2019) He in His Feelings (2020)

(2020) Pretty MF (2020)

(2020) Twork (2021)

(2021) Wifey (2022)

Who has Rubi Rose been with?

Ever since gaining fame, Benton’s love life has become a topic of interest for most people. Here is a summary of her dating life:

Rubi Rose has in the past dated several celebrities, including DDG and Lil Tjay. Photo: @therubirose on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

2020-2021: Benton dated fellow rapper DDG. They broke up a few days before valentines of 2021 with DDG declaring he was single.

Benton dated fellow rapper DDG. They broke up a few days before valentines of 2021 with DDG declaring he was single. 2017: The rapper dated athlete Cameron Jarrel ‘Cam’ Newton. The relationship ended in less than five months after Cam got back with a lady he dated before Benton.

The rapper dated athlete Cameron Jarrel ‘Cam’ Newton. The relationship ended in less than five months after Cam got back with a lady he dated before Benton. 2016-2017: During this time, she dated famous rapper Lil Tjay. Despite the cute posts the two shared on their socials, they had an ugly break-up that involved law enforcers.

During this time, she dated famous rapper Lil Tjay. Despite the cute posts the two shared on their socials, they had an ugly break-up that involved law enforcers. 2015: Around this time, Benton, who was fifteen years old, was said to be dating social media personality and influencer, Ian Connor.

Rubi Rose’s Instagram

Benton is very active on Instagram. She has amassed 4.2 million followers with 917 posts as of 18th March 2023.

Did Takeoff date Rubi Rose?

Prior to his death, Takeoff was rumored to be dating Benton around 2016. It led to so many questions about Rubi Rose’s relationship with Takeoff. Unfortunately, neither party addressed nor confirmed the dating allegations.

Did 21 Savage date Rubi Rose?

Rubi Rose has also been romantically involved with 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti. Photo: @therubirose on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In an interview with VladTV, the female rapper revealed she dated 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti.

Rubi Rose’s net worth results from her endless dedication to her music and modelling career. Thanks to her hard work, she has an estimated net worth of $1.1 million.

