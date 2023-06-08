Avielle Janelle Hernandez is the daughter of the late Aaron Hernandez and his fiancé Shayanna Jenkins. She is her father's only child and was only four years when he took his own life in his prison cell in April 2017. Where is Avielle today?

Aaron was a skilled tight end for the New England Patriots but had a history of violence off-field. His fall from grace is one of the most unfortunate cases in the world of sports. After his death, a brain scan revealed that the 27-year-old athlete suffered from CTE stage III, a degenerative brain disease common in tackle players in their 60s.

Avielle Janelle Hernandez's profiles summary and bio

Who is Avielle Janelle Hernandez?

She is the only daughter of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Her mother is internet personality, Shayanna Jenkins. Avielle Janelle Hernandez's parents knew each other from elementary school and started dating in high school in Bristol.

Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins were engaged in 2012, soon after they welcomed their daughter. The family started living together at a $1.3 million home that Aaron had purchased in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

They had plans to tie the knot in California when Hernandez was arrested in June 2013 and charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of semi-professional NFL player Odin Lloyd. Odin was dating Shayanna Jenkins's sister Shaneah at the time.

The tight end was immediately dropped from the Patriots squad. In April 2015, Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He passed away in April 2017 after taking his own life inside his cell. He was 27.

Avielle Janelle Hernandez's age

Aaron Hernandez's daughter was born on 6th November 2012, in the United States. She is ten years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio. She shares a birthday with her late father, whose date of birth is 6th November 1989.

People who knew Aaron said the birth of Janelle changed him, and he loved her dearly. His former teammate from the University of Florida told People in 2018;

Aaron had demons; we all know that. But he really was devoted to his daughter. Boy, did he love her.

The former tight end left behind three notes, including one addressed to his daughter, asking her never to fear him. It read in part;

Daddy will never leave you! I'm entering to the timeless realm in which I can enter into any form at any time because everything that could happen or not happened I see all at once! Life is eternal—believe!!!

Avielle Janelle Hernandez's dancing

Aaron Hernandez's daughter has a passion for dancing and wishes to pursue it as a profession when she grows up. She has participated in dance competitions since she was six years old. There are numerous photos and videos of Avielle Janelle Hernandez on her mother's Intagram account documenting her dance achievements.

How much is Avielle Janelle Hernandez's net worth?

How much did Aaron Hernandez leave his daughter? A trust fund was set up in Avielle's name after her father's passing and contains approximately $700,000 in 2023. She will be eligible to receive the funds when she turns 25.

Avielle Jannelle Hernandez's latest

Shayanna has been accused of misappropriating Avielle Janelle Hernandez's trust funds for personal expenditure. Trustee David Schwartz revealed that Aaron's fiancé receives about $150,000 annually from Hernandez's NFL pension and Social Security to cover their daughter's daily expenses.

The parties disagreed when Shayanna requested an additional $10,000 from her daughter's trust fund to cover Avielle's competitive dancing expenses in September 2022. Attorney Schwartz's legal team denied the request saying the amount she receives from the NFL pension fund is enough to cover the cost.

Accountings do not demonstrate how such spending has all been for Avielle's benefit or why she has not been able to preserve from that large sum the much lower cost of this dance school tuition.

Shayanna has maintained that she uses Avielle Janelle Hernandez's money in her daughter's best interest. She asked a Bristol County probate judge to remove Schwartz as her daughter's funds trustee because his refusal to reimburse money could cause Avielle to give up her favourite hobby. The motions are still pending.

What happened to Aaron Hernandez fiancée?

Thirteen months after Aaron's passing, Avielle Janelle Hernandez's mother took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy. She welcomed her daughter Giselle in June 2018.

Giselle's father was later revealed as Rhode Island-based amateur boxer and bar owner Dino Guilmette. He played football with Aaron at the University of Florida but did not pursue it as a career.

Shayanna resides in Rhode Island in a home paid by funds from Aaron's trust after his death. She also received the settlement from the sale of their previous mansion in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Avielle Jenelle Hernandez was the best thing to happen to her troubled father after the abrupt end of his thriving NFL career. Hernandez left a substantial amount of money for his daughter.

