Who is Frederick Heschel Bialik Stone? Bio, facts and personal life

Frederick Heschel Bialik Stone is an American celebrity child popularly known as the son of Mayim Bialik, an American actress, presenter, and author. Mayim has starred in shows including The Big Bang Theory, Blossom, Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Til Death. She has been the centre of attention for many years due to her career in the spotlight. In this regard, fans are interested in learning more about who her son is.

Frederick was born in Los Angeles, California. His mom opted to deliver him through home birth instead of the most common way of going to the hospital. He has an older brother named Miles Roosevelt, who is 17 years old. It is understood that the two brothers are currently in school.

Frederick's profile summary and bio

Full name Frederick Heschel Bialik Stone Gender Male Date of birth 15 August 2008 Age 14 years old as of June 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Judaism Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Marital status Unmarried Parents Mayim Bialik

How old are Mayim Bialik's sons?

Mayim Bialik has two sons named Miles Roosevelt and Frederick Heschel. Her first son, Miles, was born on the 10th of October 2005. As of June 2023, he is 17 years old. Frederick, Mayim's second son, was born on the 15th of August 2005. He is 14 years old as of June 2023.

Has Frederick ever been involved in an accident?

Mayim's son has never been involved in an accident. However, his mother sustained injuries that left her hand wounded after a severe car accident in Los Angeles. During an interview with Vanity Fair, she said,

"What I told the firefighters and paramedics when I was in the ambulance on my way to the hospital was, God doesn't give you more than what you can handle. But it's been a crazy couple of weeks between the Emmys, which was such a high, followed by a devastating, tragic accident that could have ended up much worse."

What is Frederick Bialik Stone's net worth?

His net worth is yet to be revealed, but sources mention that his mother's net worth is approximately $25 million, which she accrued from her career as an actress, television show host, and author.

What medical condition does Frederick have?

Frederick does not have any medical condition. There have been rumours that he has down syndrome, but Tuko reports that there is no truth to this. He was born healthy and without any medical conditions.

Mayim Bialik

How many siblings does Mayim Bialik have? She has one brother named Isaac Brynjegard-Bialik, a 51-year-old artist from Southern California. He primarily uses pages of comic books in his artwork and utilises Instagram to promote it. Although some of his background information is unknown, Vim Buzz Media reports that he is a father of three.

What ethnicity is Mayim Bialik?

Her ethnicity is Jewish. She was born to her first-generation Jewish-American parents, who raised her to follow Reform Judaism. Her grandparents were immigrants from Poland, Hungary, and Czechoslovakia.

Is Mayim Bialik still married to Michael Stone?

Mayim is no longer married to Michael. The former couple was married for nine years but decided to call it quits after reaching their breaking point. Mayim said,

"After much consideration and soul-searching, Michael and I have decided to divorce due to irreconcilable differences."

Who is Mayim Bialik's ex-husband?

Her ex-husband, Michael Stone, is an American businessman. He met Mayim at a calculus class in graduate school. During their first date, Mayim told him that she could only get married to a Jewish man. Interestingly, after five years of their relationship, he converted to the religion, leaving behind his Mormonism beliefs.

Frederick Heschel Bialik Stone is a teenager pursuing his secondary education. It is common for celebrity children to follow in the footsteps of their parents. However, it is unknown if Fredrick will be one of them.

