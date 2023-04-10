What medical condition does Bahumi Mhlongo have? Here are the details

Bahumi Mhlongo may be most well-recognised as the only daughter of eccentric South African entertainer Somizi Mhlongo. Still, she has joined the entertainment and succeeded in her own right. What do we know about her and her noticeable medical condition?

Her father is famous TV personality Somizi Mhlongo. Photo: @bahumimhlongo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Somizi's daughter's acting career began in 2017, and she has qualifications in law and acting. Besides, she has also established herself as a prominent media celebrity. Here is a summary of Bahumi Mhlongo’s biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Bahumi Madisakwane Mhlongo Date of birth 9 February 1995 Age 28 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa (most widely reported) Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Female Height 170 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Somizi Buyani Mhlongo Motaung and Palesa Madisakwane Profession Actress, media personality Education AFDA (acting) and a B.Com law degree Social media profiles Instagram Twitter YouTube

Bahumi Mhlongo’s leg has especially caught the attention of fans since they are notably visually different from one another. So, what condition does she have, and how serious is it?

What medical condition does Bahumi Mhlongo have?

Bahumi Mhlongo’s illness is called lymphedema, a long-term/lifelong medical condition that sees excess fluids collecting in tissue, which in turn causes significant swelling. This makes one of her legs look more prominent than the other.

She has embraced her condition in recent years, even going as far as to post photos where her condition is visible. She captioned one shot: 'Being herself was her truest form of worship.'

Does Bahumi have a car?

Most online reports say her famous father, Somizi, bought her a car a few years ago. Some sources report it was a Chevrolet, and others report it was a BMW. Either way, she was seen posing alongside cars in multiple Instagram posts over the last few years, showing us she owns at least one car.

Bahumi Mhlongo’s age

The actress was born on 9 February 1995, making her 28 years old in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

She has taken up acting. Photo: @bahumimhlongo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bahumi Mhlongo’s mother

As mentioned, her mother is Palesa Madisakwane, a lady Somizi met in the early 90s. According to her public statements, she did not realise he was gay then, saying that 'he did not act gay'. Her claims are even though he said she did know at the time, which she strongly disputes.

Palesa is a successful South African actress and TV personality, with her most notable role being Palesa on Generations. She has also starred in IsiBaya, Soul Buddyz, Ashes to Ashes and Gaz'lam, to name a few.

Bahumi Mhlongo’s baby

Although there is some online speculation about whether she had children, she does not seem to have any of her own. She did pose with the children of close family friends, which some fans mistake for her children.

What did Bahumi study?

The public figure has previously obtained a B.Com law degree, but it is still being determined which institution she received her qualifications. She has also previously studied at AFDA, a higher education institution including performance arts, business innovation, film, radio, podcasting and technology.

Bahumi Mhlongo’s acting career

The star made her acting debut on SABC’s Keeping Score in 2017, which marked the beginning of many fans stopping to take note of her acting skills. Here are all of the acting and TV credits associated with her:

Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story (2019)

Keeping Score (2017)

Living the Dream with Somizi

Reyka (2021)

Umbuso (2022)

Grown Woman (2023)

What is Bahumi's net worth?

Multiple reports show that each mentions a different net worth for the star, so it is not easy to estimate how much she is worth. It is estimated anywhere between $100,000 and $550,000, possibly more or less.

Bahumi Mhlongo may have risen to prominence through her famous parents, but she slowly began making a name for herself in her own right. Her successful acting roles have truly put her on the entertainment map.

READ ALSO: Who are Mario Van Peebles' children from his two marriages?

Mexican-American entertainer Mario Van Peebles is most well known for directing and starring in 1991's New Jack City, and he achieved massive commercial success since his breakout role. Have his children followed in his footsteps?

Briefly.co.za discussed Mario Van Peebles' children from his two marriages, including their educational backgrounds, birth mothers, and career paths.

Source: Briefly News