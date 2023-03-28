Why is stay-at-home-daughter Roma Abdesselam famous? All about her

Social media celebrity Roma Abdesselam has gained popularity for her controversial approach to her otherwise affluent lifestyle. She chose to lean on her family wealth instead of paving her way financially — to mixed reviews online. Who is the stay-at-home daughter influencer?

Most well-known for her excess spending and high-end lifestyle, she refers to herself as a 'stay-at-home daughter', a title she uses to explain her chosen lifestyle of depending on her parents for income instead of working. Here is her biography in summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Roma Abdesselam Nickname ‘SAHD’ or ‘stay-at-home daughter’ Date of birth 27 December (most reported) Age 26 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Algeria (most commonly reported) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Between New York, USA and London, UK Current nationality Algerian Marital status Single Ethnicity Algerian Gender Female Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Children None Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Social media profiles Instagram TikTok

Roma Abdesselam’s Reddit thread dedicated to her has various theories on where her income originates and whether or not her family is as financially well-off as she portrays. There are also rumours she works as an escort.

Who is the professional stay-at-home daughter?

Roma Abdesselam, the stay-at-home daughter that became a social media sensation through her lavish lifestyle funded by her parents, has become a colossal figure both online and on reality TV. She is most well-known through her online moniker of the stay-at-home daughter, or SAHD for short.

How old is Roma Abdesselam?

Roma Abdesselam’s age is debated online, as her birth year is at times reported as 1981. Still, sources like Daily Mail, News24 and the Independent Online (aka IOL) have all reported her age to be 26 years.

Roma Abdesselam’s husband

There are rumours of her being in a relationship. However, she is currently single.

Roma Abdesselam’s parents

Roma Abdesselam’s dad seems to be the primary breadwinner, but there are no details about her parents' names, what they do for a living or the budget they offer her. However, we do know that they are Algerian.

Roma Abdesselam’s siblings

No information is available on her siblings. Thus, it is assumed she is an only child.

What does the real stay-at-home daughter do for a living?

Although she is well-known for her unemployed lavish lifestyle, she owns a brand called For The Dermatologist, which sells environmentally-friendly skincare.

But, the majority of her income stems from her family wealth and paid content through posts and ads on her social media.

Roma Abdesselam’s net worth

Her sideline business and family money have contributed a lot to here wealth. She is estimated at $1 million.

Roma Abdesselam’s profiles

Her TikTok page is @therealsahd, with 665.3K followers. Her Instagram, @therealsahd, has an impressive 108K followers. Her business page, @forthedermatologist, has 1 933 followers.

Roma Abdesselam is no stranger to controversy and backlash. Still, her lavish lifestyle has caught the attention of many individuals. It works in her favour, giving her an increasing number of followers online and more fame in the process.

