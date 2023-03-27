Victoria Scott D'Angelo's life story: All about Chuck Yeager's wife

Victoria Scott D’Angelo is a former American actress and author whose journey in the entertainment industry has not been easy. She is popularly known as the second wife of the late American Air Force pilot, Chuck Year. In this regard, here is what we know about her.

The 59-year-old has a few movie credits to her name, but one she is known for is Witness, where she plays the character of a detective. Accordingly, she has reportedly accrued a net worth of approximately $2 million dollars from her career as an actress and author.

Victoria's profile summary

Full name Victoria Scott D'Angelo Gender Female Date of birth 5 June 1964 Age 59 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5 feet 5 inches Weight in kilograms 55 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Marital status Widowed University University of Virginia Occupation Former actress and author Net worth Approximately $2 million Social media @VictoriaYeage11

Chuck Yeager’s wife

His wife is Victoria Scott D’Angelo whom he had married from 2003 till 2020 when he sadly lost his life. Since then, no reports have been found stating that Victoria has moved on with her life.

Chuck Yeager’s children

The late pilot had four children and their names are Susan, Michael, Don, and Sharon. Not much is known about them and this is primarily the case because they live private lives.

Victoria Scott D’Angelo’s biography

Victoria is an American national born and raised in Philadelphia, United States of America. She went to the University of Virginia and Columbia University where she obtained degrees in drama and business. She is the daughter of George Antony, a former legal practitioner, and Antonia, a former American social worker.

Victoria Scott D’Angelo’s age

She was born in the United States of America on the 5th of June in 1964, and as per her date of birth, she is 59 years old as of 2023. Furthermore, her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Was Victoria Scott D’Angelo in Witness?

Victoria was in this 80s movie and portrayed the character of a detective. Directed by Peter Weir, the movie is about a young boy who witnesses a murder during his visit to Philadelphia. In the process, he is given protection by a police detective whose life is put at risk to a point that he seeks a place of hiding in an Amish country.

Victoria Scott D’Angelo’s net worth

Victoria has an estimated net worth of approximately $2 million which she obtained through acting and being an author.

How old is Chuck Yeager’s wife, Victoria?

As of 2023, Victoria is 59 years old and is much younger than her late husband. She received criticism from the media and Yeager's children who said she was a gold digger due to the age difference.

In her defense, the Late Yeager said, "I don't [care] what the kids think of me and what I do. They're not going to control my life."

How did Chuck Yeager meet his wife?

Reports state that Chuck met Victoria in Nevada County when they had both gone for a hike. They exchanged wedding vows three years after being in a relationship.

Was Chuck Yeager married more than once?

Chuck Yeager was married more than once and although he is popularly known for his marriage with Victoria, he was previously married to Glennis Yeager with whom he had four children. Glennis and Chuck were married for 45 years.

Who was Chuck Yeager’s second wife?

Victoria Scott D’Angelo was Chuck Yeager’s wife of 17 years, whom he loved regardless of people's reservations about their relationship. Additionally, he did not have any children with her during their marriage.

How much was Chuck Yeager worth when he died?

The late former American brigadier for the United States Air Force was worth approximately $1.5 million at the time of his death. Yeager was well-known for being a flying ace and the first pilot to break the sound barrier. He was 97 years old when he passed.

From this article, it is understandably clear that Victoria Scott D’Angelo has lived an interesting life and does not let other people’s opinions about her life bother her. Following her husband’s death, she has chosen to live away from the media’s eyes.

