Who is Echo Quan? Everything to know about Ke Huy Quan's wife

Echo Quan is an Asian American celebrity spouse famous for being the wife of Vietnamese born Chinese American actor Ke Huy Quan. She is rarely seen in public, but Ke Huy credits her for his successful Hollywood comeback and for pushing him to win his first ever Golden Globe award, Oscar, and SAGA award in 2023. Who is Echo Quan, and what does she do?

Key Huy is a former child actor known for his roles in The Goonies (1985) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984). After a long career break, the actor made a major comeback with his role as Waymond Waang in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022).

Echo Quan's profiles summary and bio

Full name Corinna 'Echo' Quan Year of birth Not known Age Not known Place of origin Hong Kong Current residence Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, California Nationality Hong-Konger-American Ethnicity Chinese Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan Profession On-set translator Known for Being the wife of actor Ke Huy Quan

Echo Quan's age

Ke Huy Quan's wife lives a private life, and little is known about her. Details about her date of birth, family, and early life are not available.

Echo Quan's nationality

Echo holds American nationality after relocating to the United States in the 2000s. She previously lived and worked in Hong Kong.

Who is Ke Huy Quan married to?

Echo Quan met her husband in 2004 while working for renowned Hong Kong director Kar-Wai Wong as an assistant director on the 2046 film. The couple had a low-key marriage and later left Hong Kong to live in Los Angeles, California. It is unclear if the couple has any children.

Echo Quan's occupation

While living in Hong Kong, Echo worked for director Kar-Wai Wong behind the scenes of movies and shows. After moving to Los Angeles, she had difficulty landing work in Hollywood.

Several years later, she got her first job in the industry as an on-set translator on Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). It is unclear if there will be more movies and TV shows credited in Echo Quan's name after the global success of Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Echo Quan's net worth

Echo's exact net worth is not known, but various online sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $1 million. Her husband, Ke Huy Quan, has an estimated net worth of $800,000 in 2023.

What movies is Ke Huy Quan in?

Huy made his acting debut in 1984 as child actor Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. He later landed the role of Data in the 1985 comedy film, The Goonies. His other early acting credits include It Takes a Thief (1986), Passengers (1987), Together We Stand (1986) as Sam, Head of Class (1990 to 1991) as Jasper Wong, Breathing Fire (1991), Encino Man (1992), Eunnuch & Carpenter (1993), and Red Pirate (1996).

After failing to find work in the United States as an adult, Ke Huy decided to quit acting in the early 2000s and enrolled at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts to pursue a film course. In 2000, the actor worked in X-Men as an assistant stunt coordinator alongside fight choreographer Corey Yuen. Later in 2001, he was an assistant director on Jet Li's The One before moving to Hong Kong to work at director Kar-Wai Wong's production company, Jet Tone.

After several years working behind the scenes, Ke Huy was inspired to return to the screen after witnessing the success of Jon M. Chu's Crazy Rich Asians. With the support of his wife, Echo, he auditioned for the role of Waymond Waang in Everything Everywhere at Once and was cast in 2020.

The actor's role in Everything Everywhere All at Once became a defining career moment when the film received global praise after its release in March 2022. His performance received critical acclaim, earning him his first Screen Actors Guild Award, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe award. Ke Huy is set to star in the second season of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Loki for Disney+. He will also appear in the America Born Chinese TV adaptation and The Electric State.

Did Echo inspire Quan to return to acting?

Yes. Ke Huy Quan left the acting industry two decades ago due to fewer opportunities for Asian Americans in Hollywood. After winning an Academy Award for his first major on-screen role in about 20 years, the actor credited his wife for pushing him. He said;

I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo, who month after month, year after year for 20 years, told me that one day, one day, my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.

As Asian immigrants in the United States, Ke Huy Quan and his wife, Echo Quan, struggled to land employment but did not give up. They are now living the ultimate American dream that will inspire the next generations.

