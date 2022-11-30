Top 40 hot Asian actors and actresses who will make you drool

Asia is known for many things, including highly developed technology and skills. The continent also has actors and actresses who are both talented and good looking. Find out who are the top 40 hot Asian actors and actresses in 2022.

Asian actors and actresses are making huge milestones in Asia and other parts of the world. Hollywood has numerous celebrities of Asian descent, and their influence is also growing in the British industry.

Who are the hottest Asian actors?

Who are the most handsome Asian men? This list has some of the most attractive Asian men in the film industry. The actors do not appear in any particular order.

1. John Abraham

John Abraham is one of the most good-looking Indian celebrities. Photo: The India Today Group

Source: Getty Images

John Abraham was born on 17th December 1972 in Bombay, Maharashtra, India, to a Malayali Syrian father and a Parsi Zoroastrian mother. The multi-award-winning actor has starred in numerous films and TV shows, including Madras Café, Baabul, Zinda, Water, Batla House, Parmanu, Dishoom, Welcome Back, Race 2, and others. John is a former fitness model and appeared in numerous commercials and music videos.

2. Masaki Okada

Masaki Okada is a Japanese actor. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Masaki Okada was born on 15th August 1989 in Tokyo, Japan. His notable roles are as Takuma Kakonouchi in I Give My First Love to You and as Sekime Kyogo in Hanazakari no Kimitachi e. He has starred in numerous other films and television shows, including My Dear Exes, Natsuzora, Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju, The Many Faces of Ito, Cube, Drive My Car, The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window, Gin Tama 2 and others.

3. Ian Anthony Dale

Ian Anthony Dale is of Japanese-English-French descent. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Actor Ian Dale was born on 3rd July 1978 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States, to a Japanese mother and an English-French father. He is known for his roles as Adam Noshimuri in the Hawaii Five-0 series, Harris Edward in Salvation, and Avatar Gamma in Charmed. He has also starred in The Event, Tekken, The Walking Dead, Day Break, Criminal Minds, The Resident, All Rise, Murder in the First, and Wakefield.

4. Imran Abbas Naqvi

Imran Abbas works in Urdu and Bollywood films. Photo: The India Today Group

Source: Getty Images

Imran Abbas was born on 15th October 1982 in Islamabad, Pakistan. He is known for his roles as Hammad Raza in Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Adeel in Dil-e-Muztar, and Hadi Salman in Alvida. He mainly appears in Urdu television shows but has also starred in several Bollywood projects, including Creature 3D and Jaanisaar. Imran is also a model.

5. Charles Melton

Charles Melton has a Korean mother and an English-American father. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Charles Melton was born on 4th January 1991 in Alaska, United States, to an English-American father and a Korean mother. He is widely recognized for his role as Daniel Bae in The Sun is Also a Star and as Reggie Mantle in Riverdale. He is also a successful model and has worked for Dolce & Gabbana, MAC, and Kenneth Cole.

6. Jung Ji-hoon

Rain is a South Korean actor, dancer, and musician. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Jung Ji-hoon, popularly known as Rain, is a South Korean actor, dancer, producer, and singer-songwriter. He was born on 25th June 1982 in Seosan, South Chungcheong, South Korea. He has released seven albums, including six Korean and one Japanese. Rain has starred in several Asian dramas, including Full House and Sang Doo! Let's Go to School. His Hollywood films include Ninja Assassin and Speed Racer. The artist was the first Korean to win an MTV award for his role in 2009's Ninja Assassin.

7. Dennis Oh

Dennis Oh is a Korean-American actor and model. Photo: Liam

Source: Twitter

Dennis Oh is a Korean-American model and actor. He started his career as a model when he was 16 and won the 22nd Korean model award for Best Dressed in 2005 and Best Fashion Star of the Year at 2008's 5th Esquire Awards. Dennis has starred in Sweet Spy, Melrose Place, Papa, Big Shot, and The Good Doctor.

8. Rick Yune

Rick Yune is an American-based Korean actor. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Actor Rick Yune was born on 22nd August 1971 in Washington, United States, to Korean parents. He has starred in numerous films and television shows, including Snow Falling in Cedars, The First and Furious, James Bond, Olympus Has Fallen, Marco Polo, Prison Break, The Man with the Iron Fists, and Die Another Day. The actor is also a trained martial artist.

9. Nhan Phuc Vinh

Nhan is a Vietnamese actor and model. Photo: @nhanphucvinh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nhan Phuc Vinh was born on 27th June 1986 in Can Tho, Vietnam. He started his career as a model from 2008 to 2012. Nhan won the Men of the Year award in the Star in Style category in 2012. The Vietnamese actor made his acting debut in 2009. He has since starred in numerous shows and films, including The Last Bullet, Chi Pheospin-off, Island of Inhabitants, Mother's Dream, Are You a Man, Love and Ambition, Ms Tham Returned to Village, The Day I Fell in Love, and others.

10. David Lee McInnis

David Lee has a Korean mother and a German-Irish father. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Actor David Lee was born on 12th December 1973 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States, to a Korean mother and a German-Irish father. He served in Korea for the United States Army and later made his acting debut in 1999 in the crime thriller, The Cut Runs Deep. The actor relocated to Seoul and has achieved massive success in the South Korean film industry. Lee has starred in several films and television shows, including Kill It, Mr Sunshine, Man to Man, Descendants of the Sun, Gu Family, Hawaii Five-0, Samjin Company English Class, Mr Zoo: The Missing VIP, Seoul Searching, and The Rookies.

11. Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr is an American-based Chinese actor. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr was born on 28th April 1982 in Limon, Costa Rica, to Chinese immigrants. The family later relocated to the United States when Harry was six. He is a skilled dancer, actor, choreographer, and musician. The Hollywood star is known for his roles in Glee, Shadowhunters, The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers, All My Life, Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Love Hard, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Crazy Rich Asians.

12. Sung-Ho Kang

Actor Sung-Ho was born in America to South Korean immigrants. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Actor Sung was born on 8th April 1972, in Clarkston, Georgia, United States, to South Korean immigrants. He is widely known for portraying Han Lue in the Fast & Furious franchise. He has also starred in Better Luck Tomorrow, Power, Snakehead, We Can Be Heroes, The Free World, Code 8, Hollywood Adventures, Power Book II: Ghost, Magnum P.I., Gang Related, Hawaii Five-0, and MADtv.

13. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor works in Bollywood. Photo: The India Today Group

Source: Getty Images

Arjun Kapoor was born on 26th June 1985 in Bombay, Maharashtra, India. The actor made his acting debut in 2012 in the Ishaqzaade film. He has since appeared in numerous films and television shows, including 2 States, Gunday, Ki & Ka, EK Villain Returns, Bhoot Police, Sardar Ka Grandson, Zero, Panipat, and others.

14. Steven Yeun

Actor Steven Yeun is South Korean and works in Hollywood. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Steven Yeun, real name Yeun Sang-yeop, was born on 21st December 1982 in Seoul, South Korea. His family later relocated to Canada and then moved to the United States. Yeun currently holds American nationality. The actor is known for his roles as Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead and Ben in Burning. He has also starred in Minari, I Origins, Sorry to Bother You, The Humans, Nope, Invincible, Tales of Arcadia, Final Space, and others.

15. Alexander Hodge

Alexander Hodge is an Australian actor with Chinese-Irish roots. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Alexander Hodge is an Australian actor born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. His mother is Chinese, while his father is Irish. Hodge is best recognized for his role as Andre in the Insecure HBO series. He has also starred in Modern Family, Tommy, and Black Lighting.

16. Ross Butler

Ross Butler has Malaysian-American roots. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Ross Fleming Butler was born on 17th May 1990 in Singapore to a Chinese-Malaysian mother and an English-Dutch father. He is known for his roles as Brett Willis in K.C. Undercover and as Zach Dempsey in 13 Reasons Why.

17. Remy Hii

Remy Hii is a Chinese-Malaysian actor from Queensland. Photo: Mark Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Remy Hii was born on 24th July 1986 in Malaysia to a Chinese-Malaysian father and an English mother. His family relocated to Queensland when he was eight. He starred in Marco Polo as Prince Jingim, Better Man as Van Tuong Nguyen, and Neighbours as Hudson Walsh.

18. Alex Landi

Alex Landi is a Korean-Italian actor from New York City. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Alex Landi was born on 28th September 1992 in New York City, United States, to a Korean mother and an Italian father. He is famous for portraying Dr Nico Kim on ABC's Grey's Anatomy. He has also appeared in Walker and Insatiable.

19. Darren Barnet

Darren Barnet is a Japanese-American actor. Photo: Lisa Connor

Source: Getty Images

Darren Charles Barnet was born on 27th April 1991 in Los Angeles, California, to a Japanese-Swedish mother and a German-Cherokee father. He portrayed the role of Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

20. Avan Jogia

Avan Jogia is an Indian-Caucasian actor from Canada. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Avan Tudor Jogia was born on 9th February 1992 in Vancouver, Canada, to a Caucasian mother and an Indian Gujarati father. He is known for his roles as Beck Oliver in Nickelodeon's Victorious, Danny Desai in Twisted, Roman Mercer in Ghost Wars, Ulysses Zane in Now Apocalypse, and others.

Hottest Asian actresses

The film industry has numerous good-looking Asian actresses. The following list is in no particular order.

21. Marian Rivera

Marian Rivera is a Filipina actress. Photo: @marianrivera on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marian Rivera was born on 12th August 1984 in Madrid, Spain, to a Spaniard father and a Filipina mother. She relocated with her mother to the Philippines when she was three after her parents divorced. She is known for her roles in Temptation of Wife, Darna, Amaya, Dyesebel, and Marimar. Marian is also a talented singer and has released two studio albums. FHM Magazine named her the Hottest Woman thrice in 2008, 2013, and 2014.

22. Olivia Munn

Actress Olivia Munn has Chinese and Caucasian roots. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Munn was born on 3rd July 1980 in Oklahoma, United States, to a Chinese mother and a German-Irish-English father. She began her career as a television host before transitioning to acting. Olivia is known for playing Sloan Sabbith in The Newsroom drama series, Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse, and Leigh in Perfect Couples.

23. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor works in Bollywood. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Sonam Kapoor was born on 9th June 1985 in Bombay, India. She is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and has starred in numerous Hindi films. Sonam has appeared in I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Neerja, and others.

24. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has an Indian father and an English mother. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Katrina Kaif, real name Katrina Turquotte, was born on 16th July 1983 in Victoria, British Hong Kong, to an Indian father and an English mother. She is known for working in Hindi films and is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. The multi-award-winning actress has starred in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and others.

25. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a multi-award-winning Indian actress. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone was born on 5th January 1986 in Copenhagen, Denmark, to Konkani-speaking parents. She holds Indian nationality. The multi-award-winning actress grew up playing badminton but left to become a fashion model. She later started receiving offers for film roles and has since starred in numerous projects, including Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Padmaavat, and XXVX: Return of Xander Cage.

26. Maggie Q

Actress Maggie Q has Vietnamese roots. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Margaret Denise Quigley was born on 22nd May 1979 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to an Irish-Polish father and a Vietnamese mother. She worked in Hong Kong productions before moving to Hollywood. Maggie has starred in Designated Survivor, Nikita, Allegiant, Insurgent, Divergent, The Protégé, Priest, and others.

27. Zhang Zilin

Zhang Zilin is a Chinese actress and model. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Zhang Zilin was born on 22nd March 1984 in Shandong, China. She has starred in Spicy Hot in Love, Mett Miss Anxiety, Bugs, The Monkey King, and others. She was crowned Miss China World in 2007 and won Miss World in 2007. Zhang also works as a fashion model.

28. Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra works in Bollywood and Hollywood films. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful Indian actresses born in Bihar, India. She has starred in numerous Indian and Hollywood films, including The White Tiger, The Sky is Pink, The Matrix Resurrection, Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, Ventilator, and others. Priyanka is the 2000 Miss World title holder and the global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She married American singer Nick Jonas, and they have one daughter.

29. Dia Mirza

Actress Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. Photo: STR

Source: Getty Images

Dia was born on 9th December 1981 in Telangana, India. She was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000 and made her acting debut in 2001. She has starred in several projects, including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Kaafir, Wild Dog, Sanju, Salaam Mumbai, Thappad, and others.

30. Lee Hanee

Actress Lee Hanee won the Miss Korea pageant in 2006. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Lee was born on 2nd March 1983 in Seoul, South Korea. She was crowned Miss Korea in 2006 and was the third runner-up in the 2007 Miss Universe pageant. Lee is known for her roles in Alienoid, Black Money, Extreme Job, The Bros, Heart Blackened, Fabricated City, One the Woman, The Fiery Priest, The Rebel, and others. The actress is also a professional gayageum player.

31. Song Hye-Kyo

Song Hye-Kyo is a South Korean actress. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Song Hye-Kyo was born on 22nd November 1981 in Daegu, South Korea. She has starred in numerous films and television shows, including The Queens, My Brilliant Life, The Grandmaster, Hwang Jin Yi, Encounter, Descendants of the Sun, Full House, and others.

32. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is an Indian actress and model. Photo: STRDEL

Source: Getty Images

Gauahar Khan was born on 23rd August 1983 in Maharashtra, India. She is known for her roles in Begum Jaan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Fever, Ishaqzaade, Game, 14 Phere, and others. Gauahar is also a model and participated in the 2002 Femina Miss India pageant.

33. Arden Cho

Arden Cho is a Korean-American actress and model. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Arden Cho was born on 16th August 1985 in Texas, United States, to Korean-American parents. She is widely recognized for her role as Ingrid Yun in Netflix's Partner Track (2022) as Kira Yukimura in the Teen Wolf series. She has also modelled for Reebok Korea and Nike Japan and featured in several magazines, including Vogue, Nylon, and Purple Fashion.

34. Mahira Khan

Actress Mahira Khan works in Pakistani and Bollywood films. Photo: Joe Maher

Source: Getty Images

Mahira Khan was born on 21st December 1984 in Sindh, Pakistan, to parents of Pashtun descent. She is known for her roles in Humsafara, Bol, Raees, Bin Roye, Superstar, 7 Din Mohabbat In, Ho Mann Jahaan, and others. Mahira works in Pakistani and Bollywood films.

35. Victoria Song

Victoria Song is a Chinese actress, model, singer and TV host. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Victoria Song, real name Song Qian, was born on 2nd February 1987 in Shandong, China. She has starred in Invincible Youth, When Love Walked In, Wished, My Best Friend's Wedding, Find Yourself, Moonshine and Valentine, A Lifetime Love, and others. She is also a talented singer, model, and television host.

36. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has an Indian father and an Indian-Caucasian mother. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

Alia Bhatt was born on 15th March 1993 to an Indian father and an Indian-British-German mother. She holds British nationality and works in Hindi films. The multi-award-winning actress has starred in Student of the Year, Highway, 2 States, Dear Zindagi, and others. She is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, and they have one daughter.

37. Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran has Vietnamese and African-American roots. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Karrueche Tran was born on 17th May 1988 in Los Angeles, California, to a Vietnamese mother and an African-American father. She is known for starring in The Bay, Claws, Embattled, Welcome to Willits, Bel Air, Games People Play, and others.

38. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is an Indian actress and singer. Photo: Sujit Jaiswal

Source: Getty Images

Tara Sutaria was born on 19th November 1995 in Mumbai, India, to a Zoroastrian Parsi family. She started her career as a singer in Disney India's Big Bada Boom. Tara has starred in several Indian films and TV shows, including Student of the Year 2, Oye Jassie, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, EK Villain Returns, Heropanti 2, Tadap, and Marjaavaan.

39. Zhang Yuqi

Zhang Yuqi portrayed Mrs Yuen in CJ7. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Zhang Yuqi was born on 8th August 1987 in Shandong, China. She is known for her roles as Ruo Lan in The Mermaid and Mrs Yuen in CJ7. Zhang has also appeared in Legend of the Demon Cat, The Mermaid, Lost in the Pacific, Dearest, White Deer Plain, and Qian Xuesen.

40. Kiko Mizuhara

Kiko Mizuhara is a Japanese-American actress, designer, singer, and model. Photo: Laurent Koffel

Source: Getty Images

Kiko Mizuhara, real name Audrie Kiko Daniel, is a Japanese-American actress, model, singer, and fashion designer. She was born on 15th October 1990 in Texas, United States but spent her childhood in Japan. She started modelling at the age of 12 and made her acting debut in 2010. She has starred in Ride or Die, Nobunaga Concerto, The Kodai Family, Queer Eye: We're in Japan!, The Good Wife, and others.

Who is the most popular Asian celebrity?

Jackie Chan is one of the most popular Asian celebrities. He has starred in numerous action films and television shows. Jackie's influence is in both the Asian and Hollywood film industries.

Who is the most famous Asian actor?

There are several famous Asian actors. They include Jackie Chan, Henry Golding, Bruce Lee, Daniel Kim, Jet Li, and others.

Who is the most famous actress in Asia?

Actress Deepika Padukone was named Asia's Most Influential Woman in TV & Film in 2021. She has over 70.1 million Instagram followers as of December 2022, Asia's highest combined social media following.

The above hot Asian actors and actresses are not only good-looking but are also talented artists. Their influence in the film and television industry goes beyond acting.

