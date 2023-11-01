Where are The Sandlot cast members now? Everything you want to know

The Sandlot is a 1993 American sports comedy film co-written and directed by David Mickey Evans. It narrates the story of a group of young baseball players during the summer of 1962. The movie grossed $34 million worldwide and has since become a cult film. Due to this popularity, fans are curious about what happened to the show’s cast members. So, where are The Sandlot cast members now?

Produced by Dale De La Torre and William S. Gilmore, the show runs for 102 minutes. It brings all the elements of a binge-worthy show, including drama, plot twists and romance.

The Sandlot cast members

The movie incorporates carefully selected casts who ensure every viewer gets value for their time. Here is a glimpse of interesting facts that you should take into account about them.

Mike Vitar as Benjamin ‘’Benny’’ Franklin Rodriguez

What happened to the kid who played Benny in The Sandlot? Michael Vitar (aged 45 as of 2023) was born on 21 December 1978 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

While The Sandlot was arguably his most notable role, Mike also appeared in Mighty Ducks and Chicago Hope. Since 2002, he has been a Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter. Vitar currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Kim, and three kids.

Tom Guiry as Scotty Smalls

Guiry (born 12 October 1981) is an American actor widely recognized for starring in Black Irish, U-571, Black Hawk Down, Mystic River and The Revenant.

He attended St. Gregory the Great School in New Jersey before proceeding to Notre Dame High School. Tom resides in New Jersey with his wife and three children.

Denis Leary as Bill

Leary began taking roles in film and television in the 1990s, including substantial roles in Operation Dumbo Drop, Wag the Dog, Gunmen and Judgement Night.

He has received two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, one for acting and another for writing. Denis has been married to American author Ann Lembeck Leary since 1989.

Patrick Renna as Hamilton Porter

Patrick (aged 44 as of 2023) was born on 3 March, 1979 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. He has producer credits in the film Bad Roomies and has appeared in GLOW and Boys of Summer. He is married to Jasmina Renna, and they share two kids.

Chauncey Leopardi as Michael Squints Palledorous

The 42-year-old on-screen star made his career debut in 1990 at the age of 9. His acting credits include Snoops, Gilmore Girls, Shadow Zone, Coldwater and Trojan War. He is married to Jennifer Leopardi and has three kids.

Marty York as Alan McClennan

Although The Sandlot was York’s most notorious appearance, he appeared in episodes of Boy Meets World, Hey Arnold! and The Eric Andre Show. His most recent appearance was in 2017 when he starred in an episode of the sitcom SMILF.

Brandon Quintin Adams as Kenny DeNunez

Adams (born 22 August 1979) is an American actor known for portraying Jesse Hall in Mighty Ducks. In addition, he has starred in The Resort, Moonwalker, Beyond Desire and Ghost in the Machine.

Karen Allen as Smalls’ mother

Karen (aged 72 as of 2023) was born on 5 October 1951 in Carrolton, Illinois, USA. She has won a Saturn Award for her natural talent. Currently, Allen lives in Massachusetts, working as a stage director.

Some of the show’s additional cast members include:

Wil Horneff as Phillips

Art Lafleur as Babe Ruth

Marley Shelton as Wendy Peffersorn

James Earl Jones as Mr. Mertle

Shane Obedzinski as Tommy Timmons

Victor Dimattia as Timmy Timmons

Grant Gelt as Bertram Grover Weeks

David Mickey Evans as adult Scott Smalls

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Where are The Sandlot cast now?’’ An astonishing 30-year-old movie, the film has stood the test of time as an all-time American classic. Filled to the brim with memorable quotes and iconic characters, The Sandlot has lasted for generations.

