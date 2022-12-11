Txunamy: age, real name, parents, TikTok, height, movies, is she vegetarian?

Social media has enabled young artists to showcase their skills to a larger audience. As a result, some of these artists have earned celebrity status and garnered thousands of followers while doing what they love.

Although most people know Txunamy from YouTube, she does more than content creation on this platform. She is also an actress, Instagram personality, and aspiring model.

Txunamy’s profile and bio summary

Nickname Txu Date of birth 23 March 2009 Place of birth California, USA Age 13 years (as of December 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Nationality American Parents Esthalla and Sdiezzel Ortiz Siblings Diezel, Solange, and Ranger Height in inches 5’ 9” Height in metres 1.75 m Weight in pounds 85 lbs Weight is kilograms 34 kg Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Body measurements 30-25-31 inches Eating plan Vegetarian Estimated net worth $1 million-$5 million Instagram YouTube TikTok Family YouTube Snapchat Facebook

Who is Txunamy Ortiz?

She is an internet phenomenon who became an overnight sensation on Musical.ly now TikTok.

But besides TikTok, she has garnered thousands of followers on other social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Here is everything to know about her.

Txunamy’s age

She was born on 23 March 2009 in California, USA and is 13 years old as of December 2022. Her nationality is American, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Txunamy’s real name

Contrary to what most people think, Txunamy Ortiz is her real name. The name is gender-neutral and of Japanese origin, meaning Wave From Storm. Her nickname is Txu.

Txunamy’s parents

Her mother is YouTube content creator and social media phenomenon Esthalla Ortiz. Her father is Sdiezzel Ortiz, also a YouTube content creator. The two are best known for their Familia Diamond YouTube channel.

How old was Esthalla when she gave birth to Txunamy?

Because of how young Esthalla seems, most of her fans often question when she gave birth to her firstborn. As per most of Txunamy’s profiles, her mother was 16 years old when she gave birth to her.

Txunamy’s siblings

She has a younger brother called Diezel, who is featured in her videos, singing and dancing along with her. He is an actor and also very popular on Instagram.

Ortiz’s younger sister is Solange, a fashionista and Instagram model. Their last born brother is named Ranger, and has also amassed a considerable following on his Instagram as well.

Is Txunamy a vegetarian?

Txu, as she is better known, once revealed a few details about her food likes and dislikes during an interview. She revealed she is vegetarian and does not eat eggs. She also added that she hates candy.

Txunamy’s height

As of 2022, she stands tall at 5’ 9” (1.75 m) and weighs 85 lbs (34 kg).

Career

Txu rose to fame on the app Musical.ly, where she grew her fanbase and earned over 3 million followers. Her mother, who made and managed her account also opened her Instagram account and had in no time garnered millions of followers.

The large fanbase instantly made her an internet sensation, and she started working with brands. In 2017, she announced about her partnership with Nike. In addition, she has been featured in notable publications, such as Glamour, Vogue, and Hollywood Life. She recently announced through her Instagram that she is considering pursuing modelling.

What movies has Txunamy been in?

The internet phenomenon has also made strides in the acting scene. Some of Txunamy’s movies and TV shows include:

Sugar

Concept

Mani

Chicken Girls

Brent Rivera

Love XO

The Bay

Disney Princess Remixed - An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Class of 1970

Does Txunamy have a TikTok account?

Given that this is the platform where it all began for her, she undoubtedly has a TikTok account.

What is Txunamy’s TikTok username?

For those asking, “What is Txunamy’s TikTok account name?” it is @txunamy. As of 24 December 2022, she has garnered 2.6 million followers on this platform.

As of 21 December 2022, Txunamy's Instagram has garnered 4.8 million followers.

YouTube

Although she has a solo YouTube channel in her name, she also features on their family YouTube channel known as Familia Diamond. She appears in most videos, with the most iconic being the prank video entitled TXUNAMY GETS HER BELLY PIERCED PRANK ON DAD!!

Txunamy’s net worth

Although there is no official report about her income, most of her profiles estimate her net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. Her main sources of income are her content creation and acting careers.

Txunamy’s age as of 2022 is 13 years. At such a young age, the star is making huge strides in Hollywood and bagging over $1 million.

