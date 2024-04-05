Who is Lil Dicky’s girlfriend? Meet Kristin Batalucco

Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Andrew Burd, is an American rapper, songwriter, comedian and actor. He is best known for the hits Freaky Friday, Ex-Boyfriend and Save Dat Money. In 2020, Andrew created the television series Dave for FXX. Due to this popularity, details about the star’s personal life, including his love life, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Lil Dicky’s girlfriend?

Dave Burd at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (L). The rapper at Paramount Studios (R). Photo: Rich Fury, Kevin Winter via Getty Images (modified by author)

Lil Dicky’s girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco, is a film and television producer. With a career spanning over a decade, she has worked with renowned brands such as HBO.

However, despite her association with a celebrity, Batalucco prefers maintaining a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes. An in-depth analysis reveals exciting details about the girlfriend of the celebrity.

Kristin Batalucco’s profile summary

Full name Kristin Batalucco Nickname Kristin Gender Female Date of birth 21 September 1989 Age 34 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Michigan State University Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Mike and Georgie Batalucco Siblings Jeff Batalucco Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Lil Dicky Profession Film and television producer Net worth $1 million- $2 million Famous for Lil Dicky’s girlfriend

Who is Lil Dicky’s girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco?

Kristin Batalucco (aged 34 as of 2024) was born on 21 September 1989 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA. The producer’s parents, Mike and Georgie Batalucco raised her alongside her brother Jeff.

Lil Dicky and his girlfriend Kristin Batalucco posing for the camera. Photo: @lildickygram on Instagram (modified by author)

According to Kristin’s LinkedIn profile, she attended Michigan State University in East Lansing. The celebrity partner earned a bachelor’s degree in Media Arts and Technology in 2012.

Kristin Batalucco’s height

How tall is Kristin Batalucco? The film producer stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 123 pounds (56 kg). Batalucco features dark brown hair and eyes.

What does Kristin Batalucco do for a living?

In November 2011, Kristin worked as an intern for ZeroSun Pictures before graduating from university.

In addition, she volunteered as a producer for the Symphony Project at the Denver Film Society. ZeroSun Pictures promoted Batalucco to assistant producer in 2012. In June 2015, Kristin joined HBO as the coordinator of Silicon Valley.

She also worked as a producer for Sunny and 72 for over four years before her promotion to senior producer in January 2020. Currently, the celebrity girlfriend resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, where she works as a freelance producer.

Lil Dicky at SiriusXM Studios Awards (L). The songwriter and his girlfriend having a good time (R). Photo: Theo Wargo via Getty Images, @lildickygram on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Kristin Batalucco’s net worth in 2024?

Wealthy Spy estimates Kristin’s net worth to be between $1 million- $2 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a producer.

Who is Lil Dicky?

Andrew made his career debut in 2011 and has since released several hits. Below are some of Lil Dicky’s songs:

Too High (2013)

(2013) Personality (2015)

(2015) Hannibal Interlude (2015)

(2015) Pillow Talking (2015)

(2015) White Crime (2015)

(2015) Oh Well (2015)

(2015) Dirty Work (2017)

(2017) Sit Down (2017)

(2017) Earth (2019)

(2019) Running Over (2020)

Is Lil Dicky married?

The Lion King star is unmarried at the time of writing. However, he is in a committed relationship with Kristin Batalucco.

Andrew made their relationship official in October 2022 after posting several photos on Instagram with the caption, 'I’m in love.'

In a 2023 YouTube video, the hip-hop star opened up about his search for love before he met Kristin.

Before I met her, I was actively looking for a girlfriend, looking for my wife.

Lil Dicky’s ex-girlfriend

The songwriter’s ex is known as Molly. In 2015, he released a song named after her, narrating their love story.

Dave Burd at the Red Carpet Premiere Of Dave at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

The duo’s relationship ended after David relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his musical career. Though heartbroken, Molly moves on to marry another man, and the rapper attends the wedding ceremony.

During a 2016 Q&A session on Reddit, a fan acknowledges Molly’s existence after asking the rapper about their union.

In Molly, you rap about a girl you still love despite an unfortunate breakup due to a difficult decision regarding your career. How hard was it to make that decision, and do you think it was worth it?

Andrew responds to the question by saying:

It was not difficult to decide because I knew what must be done. I knew that I had to pursue my dreams before anything. Going for music was not something that I regretted and was not something I debated. Molly and I are not going to get married at this point, but even if she were my absolute soul mate, at the time, I would not have been able to put her in front of me to accomplish my dreams. So, the decision was not the difficult part; it was living with the realities of the outcome.

Lil Dicky has never been in a relationship with American rapper Doja Cat. The pair sparked dating rumours after she made a cameo on Dave. In the episode, Dave is interested in dating Doja after he met her on a dating site.

Doja Cat at the MTV Music Video Awards (L). Lil Dicky at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre (R). Photo: John Nacion, Scott Dudelson via Getty Images (modified by author)

However, their romance was short-lived as the latter was busy with her demanding career. Although the duo’s romance was scripted, many fans thought the rappers would have a lot of chemistry if they dated in real life.

Lil Dicky’s girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco, is an accomplished television producer. Even though it is unclear how the duo met and when they started dating, the rapper went officially on Instagram with their relationship in 2022.

