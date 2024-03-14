Boosie BadAzz’s net worth: Career earnings, fortune, lawsuits

Boosie BadAzz, whose real name is Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., is an American hip-hop star. He has released 13 solo studio albums and 44 mixtapes. With a career spanning over two decades, most of the star’s fans are curious about his wealth. However, Boosie BadAzz’s net worth is significantly low compared to other rappers who debuted around the time he did. Explore the reasons behind his financial flop.

Why is Boosie BadAzz’s net worth so low? Different issues, including legal battles and financial setbacks, have marred the star’s career. His 5-year-imprisonment for a narcotic charge tainted his image as a rapper, eventually reflecting negatively on his bank account.

Boosie has also faced criticism for his transphobic and homophobic comments, impacting his career unfavourably. Here is a glimpse of his career achievements, earnings and investment projects.

Boosie BadAzz’s profile summary

Full name Torence Ivy Hatch Jr. Nickname Boosie BadAzz, Boosie, Lil’ Boosie Gender Male Date of birth 14 November 1982 Age 41 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 141 lbs (64 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Rajel Nelson Children 8 Parents Connie Hatch and Torence Hatch Sr. Profession Rapper, songwriter, actor Years active 2000-present Net worth $2 million Social media X (Twitter) Facebook

How old is Boosie BadAzz?

Boosie BadAzz (aged 41 as of 2024) was born on 14 November 1982 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. His mother, Connie Hatch, was a school principal. BadAzz’s father, Torence Hatch Sr., died in 1997 when the rapper was 15. He was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a child.

What is Boosie BadAzz’s net worth in 2024?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Boosie’s net worth to be $2 million. He has amassed this wealth from his 24-year-old career in the entertainment industry. In addition, BadAzz has been involved in various business ventures that have contributed significantly to his net worth.

How does Boosie BadAzz make money?

BadAzz has several revenue-generating channels. Take a look at some of the income sources that contribute to his wealth:

Musical career

What is Boosie famous for? The artist is widely recognized for his gritty lyrics that often narrate his life’s story. Torence made his career debut as part of the rap group Concentration Camp.

He eventually pursued a solo career in 2000 with the studio album Youngest of da Camp. Some of the artist’s hit songs include:

Set It Off (2006)

(2006) My Struggle (2006)

(2006) I Know (2007)

(2007) Crazy (2014)

(2014) No Juice (2014)

(2014) Trust Nobody (2017)

(2017) God Wants Me to Ball (2017)

(2017) Love Yo Family (2018)

(2018) Bottom (2018)

(2018) Nasty Nasty (2019)

(2019) Mop Wit It (2020)

(2020) One of Them Days Again (2020)

(2020) Got Me Like (2020)

(2020) Ungrateful (2023)

In 2009, Boosie formed the Bad Azz Entertainment record label, later rebranded to Bad Azz Music Syndicate.

Acting career

Boosie showcased his versatility as an entertainer by appearing in various films, further expanding his footprint in entertainment. Here are some of his acting credits:

Gangsta Musik (2005)

(2005) Bad Azz (2006)

(2006) On the Grind (2006)

(2006) Last Dayz (2009)

(2009) Ghetto Stories: The Movie (2010)

(2010) Glass Jaw (2018)

Endorsement and business ventures

Like many prominent artists, Torence has expanded his income sources beyond the entertainment industry through Endorsement and business ventures.

In 2013, he launched his clothing line, Jewel House, which features a variety of apparel and accessories. In addition, BadAzz has been involved in several brand promotional deals, further contributing to his wealth.

Boosie BadAzz’s house

In 2023, the BooPac star gave VladTV a tour inside his lavish mansion. The house, built on a 26,000-square-foot area, features 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

It also has a private elevator, salon, nightclub, game room, and a room specifically designed for storing his loved ones' photos and memorabilia.

Boosie BadAzz’s cars

Having established an illustrious career in the rap industry, Boosie BadAzz’s car collection gives us a glimpse of his exotic lifestyle. Below are some of his luxurious rides as per Auto Tech Portal:

BMW X7

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Bentley Bentayga

Rolls-Royce Wraith

RAM 1500 TRX

Audi Q8

Chevrolet Camaro

Cadillac Escalade

Lamborghini Urus

Chevrolet Corvette C8

Boosie BadAzz’s legal issues

On 22 October 2008, the hip-hop star was arrested after being found in possession of narcotics and a gun in his car. He pleaded guilty to the narcotic charges on 22 September and was sentenced to two years in prison.

However, his sentence was doubled after the judge discovered BadAzz had violated his probation while awaiting sentencing. On 17 June 2010, the rapper was indicted for the murder of Terry Boyd. Eleven days later, a jury found him not guilty of the crime after a 10-minute deliberation.

On 29 November 2011, Boosie was sentenced to an 8-year imprisonment after being found guilty of narcotic charges. On 11 May 2012, he was acquitted of first-degree murder charges.

At the end of 2012, BadAzz's lawyers were able to prove that his drug ring charge was a set-up. He was released on 5 March 2014 but remained on parole until 2018. However, on 12 July 2022, Bossie was found in possession of narcotics during a traffic stop.

Despite the challenges throughout his career, Boosie BadAzz’s net worth remains impressive. He has maintained a dedicated fan base and continues to release music even at his worst. His net worth might increase in the coming years if he avoids legal and drug-related troubles.

