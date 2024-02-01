Is Ariana Grande sick? A look at the pop star's health status

Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter and actress. Popularly known for her four-octave vocal range and whistle register, she ranks among the world’s best-selling music artists with over 90 million sold records globally. Recently, Grande’s fans have been concerned about her health after she shed over 12 kilograms. This article answers the many searches of ‘’Is Ariana Grande sick?’’

Ariana Grande at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Centre.

Besides her illustrious career, Ariana’s personal life, including her weight, has received much media attention. In 2023, she made headlines after speculations that she was terminally ill. Discover Ariana Grande’s personal facts before we delve into intriguing details about her health and the reason behind her significant weight loss.

Ariana Grande's profile summary

Full name Ariana Grande-Butera Nickname Ariana Gender Female Date of birth 26 June 1993 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Boca Raton, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Pine Crest School, North Broward Preparatory Height in feet 5’1’’ Height in centimetres 154 Weight in kilograms 49 Weight in pounds 108 Body measurements in inches 32-24-32 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Dalton Gomez Parents Joan Grande and Edward Butera Half-sibling Frankie Grande Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, businesswoman Genres Pop, R&B Years active 2008-present Net worth $240 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande at a photoshoot session.

Ariana (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 26 June 1993 in Boca Raton, Florida, USA. She is the only daughter of Edward Butera, a graphic design firm owner and Joan Grande, the CEO of Hose-McCann Communications, a communication and safety equipment manufacturer owned by the Grande family since 1964.

Her half-brother, Frankie Grande, is an entertainer and producer. The singer is of Italian ethnic roots and has described herself as an Italian American with Sicilian and Abruzzese roots.

Regarding Grande’s education, she attended the Pine Crest School before proceeding to North Broward Preparatory.

Is Ariana Grande sick?

Ariana Grande’s weight loss raised speculations that the pop diva could be facing serious illness. This prompted her to release a 3-minute TikTok video on her personal account to debunk the myths and rumours surrounding this issue.

Ariana Grande at The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She revealed:

The body that you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking on them, and eating poorly. I was at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider healthy, but that was not my health.

Stressing the fact that healthy can look different for different people, the pop singer added:

There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. The second thing is you never know what someone is going through, so even if you are coming from a loving or caring place, that person is probably working on it or has a support system that they are working on it. You never know; be gentle with each other and yourselves.

Grande ended the video with a message to her fans:

Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you are beautiful no matter what you are going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you have had or not.

Ariana Grande’s weight

The talented songster stands 5 feet 1 inch (154 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 108 pounds (49 kilograms). Her body measurements are 32-24-32. Ariana features brown hair and eyes.

Why is Ariana Grande so skinny?

Although the actress has undergone significant physical transformation in recent months, there is no indication that she is facing a severe medical condition. Therefore, any rumours surrounding her health should be disregarded unless confirmed by reliable sources.

Has Ariana Grande had health issues?

Ariana Grande at The Voice's blind auditions.

The Positions star once revealed that she struggled with hypoglycaemia, which she attributed to poor dietary habits. Ariana has been vegan since 2013 and has used her platform to talk about mental health in the past.

In 2018, during her cover interview for the British Vogue, the songster opened up about her experience living with PTSD following the Manchester City bombing.

Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I should not even be talking about my own experience or say anything. I do not think I will ever know how to talk about it and not cry.

Is Ariana Grande sick? This is a question that most of the star’s fans have been asking after she lost more than 12 kilograms. There is no evidence that Grande is dealing with a major or life-threatening illness, but she is nonetheless devoted to prioritizing her health and well-being.

