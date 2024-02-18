Is Sal Vulcano gay? The truth about the Impractical Jokers star

Sal Vulcano is an American comedian, actor and producer. He is a member of the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, which consists of Brian Quinn, James Murray, and formerly Joe Gatto. Vulcano has starred in the television series Impractical Jokers with the group since 2011. Away from his illustrious career, the star has sparked curiosity among his fans regarding his sexuality. So, is Sal Vulcano straight or gay?

Sal Vulcano during the Impractical Jokers: The Movie Premiere Screening and Party (L). The star at the 92nd Street Y (R). Photo: Mike Coppola, Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite Vulcano’s prankster and upbeat on-screen persona, he is notoriously private about his personal life. The comedian has always managed to keep his relationship status away from the limelight. However, the question about his sexual orientation has always been a subject of public interest. Let us delve into the facts and address the rumours concerning Sal Vulcano’s sexuality.

Sal Vulcano’s profile summary

Full name Salvatore Edward Anthony Vulcano Famous as Sal Vulcano Gender Male Date of birth 6 November 1976 Age 47 years old (2024) Birthplace Staten Island, New York City, USA Current residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Monsignor Farrell High School, St. John’s University Height 5’9’’ (177 cm) Weight 180 lbs (82 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Sexuality Straight Marital status Married (Rumoured) Wife Francesca Muffaletto (Rumoured) Parents Sal Vulcano Sr. and Dianne Fernandez Siblings Kelly Ann, Diana and Jenna Profession Comedian, on-screen star, producer Net worth $7 million Social media Instagram (X) Twitter Facebook

How old is Sal Vulcano?

Salvatore Edward Anthony Vulcano (aged 47 as of 2024) was born on 6 November 1976 in Staten Island, New York City, USA.

Comedian Sal Vulcano at the AOL Build Speaker Series: The Tenderloins at AOL Studios In New York. Photo: Laura Cavanaugh

Source: Original

His parents, Sal Vulcano Sr. and Dianne Fernandez, raised him alongside his three sisters, Kelly Ann, Diana and Jenna. Edward is of Cuban, Italian and Puerto Rican descent.

He attended Monsignor Farrell High School, where he was a member of the school’s Improvisation Club. Sal later proceeded to St. John’s University, earning a bachelor’s degree in finance in 1998.

Is Sal Vulcano gay?

In 2014, The Tenderloin aired the first episode of their Impractical Jokers spin-off series, Jokers Wild.

In the episode that guest-starred renowned daytime talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael, Sal claimed he had a secret that had been ‘eating him alive’.

He came out as gay to his friends in front of a shocked audience. This prompted one of the James Murray, to also declare his sexuality, saying:

Seeing [Sal] be so courageous inspires me to confess something of my own too. Fellows, I am gay, too.

The show took another turn when Edward admitted that he was not gay and the confession was a mere gimmick to help his friend James out of the closet:

It makes me feel great that my best friend James has come out of the closet. That is the reason I brought him here today. You see, I am not gay, but I knew if I said I was gay, he would admit that he was gay.

However, things did not end there, as Murray later confessed that he, too, was faking the whole coming-out story for entertainment purposes. He elaborated that everything was just part of the skit.

Sal Vulcano at the Impractical Jokers panel in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: UGC

Although this is where the rumour about Sal Vulcano’s sexual orientation began, it should be noted that neither he nor James is gay in real life. James, in fact, exchanged nuptials with his long-time fiancée, Melyssa Davis, on 25 September 2020.

Is Sal Vulcano married?

Even though the comedian is private about his love life, on 13 December 2019, news about Sal Vulcano’s alleged wife surfaced on Tumblr.

A user commented on the site that they had attended Sal’s live show in Boston the previous night and spotted a wedding band on his left hand. When questioned about the ring, he purportedly admitted to being married to his girlfriend of eight years, Francesca Muffaletto.

In June 2019, Vulcano appeared on an episode of Robert Kelly’s podcast, You Know What Dude!, where the topic of his fiancée became a topic of discussion. Kelly mentioned:

Sal is just the nicest guy in the world, he is just the sweetest, and your fiancée is nice too, which never happens.

Vulcano then replied saying:

She is terrific.

It is alleged that he was referring to his fiancée, Muffaletto. Speculations later emerged that the duo had tied the knot on 8 September 2019.

Sal Vulcano at the Apple Store Soho Presents Meet The Impractical Jokers in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: UGC

However, no official confirmation from either Sal or Francesca has been provided to substantiate these claims. To date, the only reference made by the actor concerning his alleged partner happened on 5 June 2020, when he tweeted:

For those of you in mixed political partnerships or marriages, what is your experience? What are some things you and your partner do to find common ground? Perhaps we can look to you as an example of how to find common ground.

Are any of the Impractical Jokers gay?

None of The Tenderloins is gay. Murray and Sal’s claim to be gay on television was simply a ruse. Both comedians are allegedly in committed romantic relationships.

What happened to the Impractical Jokers?

Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto and James Murray (L-R) at the Impractical Jokers Live Punishment Special in New York City. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: UGC

On 1 January 2022, Joe Gatto announced via an Instagram post that he would leave Impractical Jokers after nine seasons due to family issues. Quinn, after that, sent him well wishes on behalf of Sal and Murray, announcing that the show would continue airing in his absence.

Despite the gay rumour, Sal Vulcano is straight and is allegedly married to Francesca Muffaletto. This has, however, yet to be established as valid as the Impractical Jokers star keeps his personal life away from the internet’s prying eyes.

READ ALSO: 20+ best gay dating apps: your path to meeting quality matches starts here

Briefly published a list of the best dating apps for those searching for romance. Finding the love of your life is something many consider a crucial milestone because love is a basic human need.

The best gay dating apps allow people to meet potential partners without too much physical strain. They give you a wide pool of people from whom you can get a romantic partner.

Source: Briefly News