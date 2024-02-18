Al Roker's net worth: How much does the weatherman make?

Al Roker is a renowned American journalist, weather presenter, television personality and author. He is the current weather anchor on NBC’s Today and occasionally co-hosts 3rd Hour Today. With a career spanning five decades on television, it is safe to assume the presenter has amassed substantial wealth from his career. So, what is Al Roker's net worth?

Al Roker at the 14th Annual Taste Awards (L). The television personality during an episode of NBC's Today (R). Photo: Amanda Edwards, Star Max via Getty Images (modified by author)

Al Roker's net worth makes it clear that he is anything but your average weatherman. His charismatic personality and professional dedication have made him a fan favourite on American television, translating to his bank account. Here is a glimpse of the Roker's net worth, which ranks him among the world’s richest weathermen.

Full name Albert Lincoln Roker Jr. Famous as Al Roker Gender Male Date of birth 20 August 1954 Age 69 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Xavier High School, SUNY Oswego Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 172 lbs (78kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Children 3 Parents Albert Lincoln Roker Sr. and Isabel Profession Journalist, television personality, weather presenter, actor, author Years active 1974-present Net worth $70 million Social media Instagram Facebook (X) Twitter

How old is Al Roker?

Al Roker (aged 69 as of 2024) was born on 20 August 1954, in the borough of Queens, New York City, USA. His father, Albert Lincoln Roker Sr., has Bahamian ethnic roots, while his mother, Isabel, is of Jamaican descent. The journalist was raised Catholic, his mother’s faith.

American television personality Al Roker during Season 72 of Today. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Regarding his education, Al Roker graduated from Xavier High School in Manhattan. He later proceeded to the State University of New York at Oswego, earning a bachelor's degree in communications in 1976.

What is Al Roker’s net worth in 2024?

Wealthy Gorilla estimates Al Roker’s net worth to be $70 million. He has amassed most of his wealth from his successful 50-year-old career as a journalist, television personality and weather presenter.

How did Al Roker get rich?

Albert has several revenue-generating channels. Take a look at some of the income streams that contribute to his wealth:

Television career

While in university, Roker worked as a weather anchor for WTVH from 1974 to 1976. He then relocated to Washington, D.C., where he took up a weathercasting job at independent station WTTG for two years.

Albert made his NBC debut in 1978, working at WKYC in Cleveland. After five years, he was promoted to the network’s outlet station, WNBC-TV. In 1983, the journalist became a weekend weathercaster after his return to New York City.

Al Roker at the Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

From 1983 to 1996, he became a substitute for Joe Witte on NBC News at Sunrise, and from 1997 through 2000, he filled in for Matt Lauer on the Today Show. In 1995, Albert hosted the weekend talk show, The Al Roker Show.

On 26 1996, he received the regular weekday weather slot on Today as a replacement for weather presenter Willard Scott. From 2012, Lincoln co-hosted Today’s Take, which was unfortunately cancelled in February 2017.

In November 2014, he initiated Rokerthon, where he did a non-stop 34-hour weather forecast on NBC. This was a fundraiser for the Crowdrise Campaign to benefit the military.

From 6 November to 13 November 2015, Albert held the Rokerthon 2, reporting weather from all 50 states in support of Feeding America.

He launched Rokerthon 3 from 27 March until 31 March 2017, setting a Guinness World Record, such as the largest human letter and the longest conga line.

Writing career

Lincoln has released 12 books, including Ruthless Tide: The Heroes and Villains of the Johnstown Flood, America’s Astonishing Gilded Age Disaster, Never Goin’ Back: Winning the Weight Loss Battle For Good and Al Roker’s Extreme Weather: Tornadoes, Typhoons, and Other Weather Phenomena.

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker (L-R) at the Origin New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Together with Dick Lochte, he co-authored a series of murder mystery books that feature Billy Blessing, a renowned chef turned amateur detective. The series includes The Midnight Show Murders, The Morning Show Murders and The Talk Show Murders.

In 2011, The Midnight Show Murders was nominated for a Nero Award and became a 2018 TV movie for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

In addition, Albert co-authored the book Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom for Modern Time with his wife, Deborah Roberts, in 2016. He has also released two cookbooks.

Acting career

NBC’s Al Roker has starred in several films and TV shows. Below are some of his acting credits:

Another World (1990)

(1990) Men in Black (1997)

(1997) Will & Grace (2000)

(2000) Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

(2006) Treme (2012)

(2012) The Blacklist (2020)

(2020) Good Burger 2 (2023)

How much does Al Roker make annually?

As per Market Realist, Al Roker’s annual salary after joining NBC in 1978 was $25,000. The amount has since increased to $10 million, further bolstering the journalist’s wealth. His most recent contract with the television and radio network is a 5-year, $50 million deal.

Al Roker’s house

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roker and his wife sold their house on East 68th Street for $1.5 million and bought a $3.25 million Manhattan brownstone in 2000.

The couple renovated their new home to extend the kitchen. They also own a house in Hudson Valley where the journalist did his Today Show broadcasts during the 2020 lockdown period.

Al Roker at the Hudson River Park Friends 7th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

What happened to NBC’s Al Roker?

Lincoln has hosted NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage for over two decades. However, he was notably absent during the 2022 event and missed several tapings of Today, leaving his fans worried. The journalist explained his absence on an 18 November 2022 Instagram post with the caption:

So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week, I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers, and I hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.

Al Roker’s net worth is a testament to his multifaceted career and engaging personality that continues to leave an inedible mark in the entertainment industry. He is an inspiration to budding television personalities that, indeed, hard work pays off.

