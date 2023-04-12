The biography of Bridget Lancaster from America's Test Kitchen

Bridget Lancaster is an American chef who has been passionate about the culinary world since she was young. She often watched her mother and grandmother work their magic in the kitchen and thus drew much inspiration from them. Today, Bridget is a renowned chef and culinary television personality. Besides giving people the best food experiences, what else do we know about her?

She is famously known as the host of America's Test Kitchen, which she co-hosts with Julia Collin Davison. Furthermore, they started co-hosting the show when it entered its 17th season. While they work well together, their friendship status remains unknown.

Bridget's profile summary and bio

Full name Bridget Lancaster Gender Female Date of birth 30 November 1968 Age 55 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Charleston, West Virginia, USA Current residence Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5 feet 5 inches Weight in kilograms 54 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Education Ohio State University Occupation Chef, producer, author, and television host Net worth Approximately $2 million Instagram @bridget.lancaster Twitter Facebook Bridget Lancaster

Bridget Lancaster's biography

Bridget was born in 1968 in West Virginia to her parents, Jim and Linda Sapp. She attended Nitro High School and furthered her studies at Ohio State University. Growing up, she was fond of cooking and worked as a pastry chef for years before her big break. Accordingly, her mother and grandmother were her biggest inspirations, as they were great cooks.

Bridget Lancaster's age

Bridget was born on the 30th of November, 1968. As per her date of birth, she is 55 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Where did Bridget go to college?

After completing her high school education at Nitro High School, Bridget enrolled at Ohio State University. Unfortunately, the qualification she obtained there is unknown.

Bridget Lancaster's family

Her immediate family consists of her husband, Stephen Lancaster, and their two children, Tom and James. The family of four lives harmoniously in their Marblehead home in Massachusetts.

Who is Bridget Lancaster's husband?

Bridget's husband is Stephen Lancaster, an American chef who works at Hawthorne-by-the-sea in Swampscott. Their relationship timeline and marriage specifics are unknown, but sources mention the couple has two sons.

Bridget Lancaster's social media profiles

She has profiles on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Since she is in the culinary industry, Bridget mostly shares food-related content on her Twitter and Facebook accounts, where 7,662 and 16,000 people follow her.

Bridget Lancaster's cookbooks

In partnership with the cooking show, Bridget has co-authored a cookbook titled Cooking at Home With Bridget and Julia, where 150 award-winning food recipes by her and Davison are shared.

Interestingly, she has also authored another cookbook, The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook, in which she shares simple, easy-to-make vegan food.

Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison co-hosted America's Test Kitchen

Bridget and Julia co-hosted the cooking show since 2017, when it was on its 17th season. In addition to sharing their recipes, the duo also reviews cooking equipment.

Did Bridget leave America's Test Kitchen?

She is still a part of the cooking show and has joined its executive editing and production team. To date, America's Test Kitchen has won five Emmy Awards.

Are Julia Collin and Bridget Lancaster friends?

Reports state that it is unclear whether Julia and Bridget are friends. While they work well together and have an on-air relationship that might suggest they are friends.

What is Bridget Lancaster doing now?

She is an executive editor at America's Test Kitchen. She is the lead instructor for the show's online cooking school, assisting in developing and producing course material.

How much does being a member of America's Test Kitchen cost?

According to sources, America's Test Kitchen's membership costs $39.95 annually. It gives subscribers access to recipes, reviews, and videos from one of the following websites: Cooks Illustrated, America's Test Kitchen, or Cooks Country.

This biography gives insight into the life of America's Test Kitchen co-host, Bridget Lancaster. From this article, we understand that Bridget is involved in other things besides being a cook and that she has a bright future in the culinary industry.

