Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter are collaborating on new music, exciting South African music lovers

A video of the talented stars working on the song in the studio went viral on social media

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of their song, praising Nkosazana Daughter's talent and Kabza's deep house touch

South African music lovers can't wait to hear what Kabza and Nkosazana Daughter are working on. The two had fans jumping with joy when they sampled their new collaboration.

Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter's new song gets Mzansi talking. Image: @kabelomotha and @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Video of Nkosazana Daughter and Kabza in studio goes viral

Kabza De Small is working hard to bring his fans timeless classics. The star who recently made history with his latest hit Imithandazo is cooking something with the talented Nkosazana Daughter.

A video of the two stars sampling their song was shared on social media by the popular entertainment blog, MDN News. The viral post read:

"Nkosazana Daughter and Kabza De Small working on new music."

Fans already feeling Kabza and Nkosazana Daughter's song

Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter's song seems to be a hit among fans before it was released. Social media users loved the short snipper they heard and are already waiting for the full song to drop.

@Simphiwe_Slice commented:

"Feel like this chick is not getting the recognition she deserves, her writing skills and how she plays with her voice is nothing we've ever seen or yet to see"

@uMaster_Sandz added:

"You can tell that Kabza is rubbing shoulders with Black Coffee now, this soulful deep house touch in it. "

@nkulushoba said:

"That’s a banger."

@afrofinest254 commented:

"It's gonna be lit."

@TrendTrekkerZA wrote:

"In my opinion Kabza is better off without Maphorisa."

@Daizamadavi said:

"Next thing it will be”Nkosazana ft Kabza and Maphorisa”njani angekho uPhori estudio as we speak manje"

@karaboangel_ commented:

"This needs to be released immediately!"

