Fans are gushing over Lady Zamar's return to the music scene and her latest single Deeper is making waves

The song reminded people of Lady Zamar's remarkable talent after her long hiatus from the music scene

The overwhelming excitement and positive reception of the single landed her a top spot on trending topics on X

Lady Zamar trended on Twitter for her amazing song 'Deeper'. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar answers the calls of her fans for new music with the release of Deeper.

The soulful single acts as a tantalizing preview to her upcoming album, Rainbow.

Lady Zamar tries amapiano

Lady Zamar showed excitement about dabbling in amapiano which she infused with her signature sound. She said:

"Finally entered piano. No limit... Private, street we are here."

See the post below:

Lady Zamar trends on X

The fanfare surrounding Deeper pushed the songstress on the trending topics on X on Saturday.

The hot single has fans giving Lady Zamar her flowers. Many tweeps said they are eagerly awaiting the full album.

@iam_oceangrey tweeted:

"I have been waiting for you to give us something like Deeper."

@AOTNA_Blog said:

"Lady Zamar you did the most on #Deeper."

@XONGANI_XONGI posted:

"Lady Zamar you really cooked here. Deeper is such an elegant piano track.|"

@MirandaevaM mentioned:

"A gorgeous gorgeous girl! ❤️ That song you dropped is absolutely a master piece Lady Zamar. #Deeper is a hit!"

@shukrani__ added:

"Bathong Lady Zamar what a beautiful song you gave us."

@shukrani__ tweeted:

"A good morning with good vibes from Lady Zamar and her new banger."

@Jamani_Khanyi wrote:

"Lady Zamar never disappoints. Deeper song is hot. "

@lungelo_khoza_2 stated:

"If you not listening to Lady Zamar's new song Deeper then I don't know what you doing hey."

