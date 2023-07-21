Lady Zamar has spoken out once again about the abuse scandal involving her and Umbayimbayi singer Sjava

The singer went on TikTok to share her alleged ordeal in four parts, saying she never consented to anything

Netizens who have already picked their side in the drama have dragged the singer for even speaking about this

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Lady Zamar cannot seem to catch a break on the internet. Despite her efforts to get the public to believe her, more and more people have now joined the hate train.

Lady Zamar reiterates that she never consented to anything during the time the alleged abuse ordeal took place. Image: @lady_zamar, @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar re-tells her side of the story, details what transpired between her and Sjava

Following her emotional Twitter rant asking people why they hate her, Lady Zamar saw the need to address things further.

She went on TikTok and posted videos detailing her version of events, reiterating that she never agreed to no part of the so-called 'relationship' between her and Sjava.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zamar also educated tweeps on consent, saying that if a person says no, and you continue to pursue them, it counts as assault.

Twitter user @AdvBarryRoux shared all clips from the TikTok videos and slammed Zamar in the process.

Netizens drag Lady Zamar while others are still in support of her

Lady Zamar gained the support of an organisation called Women For Change which said they believed her. Other celebs like Ntsiki Mazwai and Anele Mdoda called for the bullying to stop.

Netizens voiced out their opinions and dragged Zamar in the process:

@MondliBrianZum1 said:

"No man we are tired of Lady Zamar, shouldn't Sjava catch a break? Come on man, she needs to get her career back on track and leaves Sjava alone."

@Hautsommet3 said:

"Couldn’t even finish the first video, we have things to do."

@TendiSibbs said:

"Lady Zamar just needs to take up her problem with Sjava with the judge in the court... And stop trying to prove to Twitter followers what happened. She desperately wants Twitter people to judge Sjava. She is crying out loud... No body really hears her."

@Jagman4sho said:

"Sjava needs to get his lawyers on to this. The case was resolved legally. Continuing to rehash the accusations in this manner just makes her come across as manipulative, malicious and hostile. Why not go back to court?…"

@Noxza_dube tweeted:

@ChrisExcel102 tweeted:

@Candle_kerese tweeted:

Lady Zamar has a meltdown, questions why the public hates her so much

Before she went on TikTok to speak about her alleged ordeal, Lady Zamar responded to many of the haters who speak negatively about her.

Zamar said this whole incident has been stuck with her ever since.

"I can’t move on from your assumptions of what happened to me… When I try to tell you my truth, you guys don’t wanna hear it. When I try to move on, you guys attack me."

TikTok video receives mixed reactions and sparks a massive debate

Briefly News previously reported that Lady Zamar's TikTok video sparked a huge debate, and netizens dragged her.

In the clip uploaded on @ladyzamarofficial, she said she never dropped the charges she laid against Sjava.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News