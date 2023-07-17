Singer Lady Zamar has gone on an online rant addressing the continued hate she receives daily

Zamar became public enemy number one after she accused singer Sjava of sexual assault

The case was withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), so trolls reckon the alleged assault never took place

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

The constant trolling and hate have gotten too much for Lady Zamar to handle.

Lady Zamar's rant sparked outrage online, with some people continuously hating on her and some comforting her. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

She took to her Twitter account to address the public, who is still set on spewing hate on all public platforms.

Zamar questions why the public vilifies her continuously

The Love Is Blind singer wrote a lengthy and heartfelt post asking her trolls why they hate and say vile things to her every day.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She has also observed that she has become an easy target for netizens. An argument many are set on having is that Lady Zamar only spoke out sometime later and not when the alleged sexual assault took place.

"You guys don’t know me or my full story, and you don’t know why I’ve kept quiet for such a long time…you guys have no idea how you break a person."

Zamar has said she cannot move on with her life because people are set on reminding her of the horrendous period.

"I can’t move on from your assumptions of what happened to me… When I try to tell you my truth, you guys don’t wanna hear it. When I try to move on, you guys attack me."

Lady Zamar asks haters if they want her dead or locked up

In her rant, Zamar said she cannot fully be herself on Twitter and cannot post stuff just like everybody else because there are people who will speak evil things to her.

"I just can’t just live my life, I can’t just tweet, and I can’t just voice my opinions about anything, especially relationships."

Zamar is big on dishing out relationship advice, but people use her words against her.

Ending her note, the singer asked if people would be satisfied to see her dead or behind bars.

"Do you want me to kill myself, do you want me to die, be murdered, or go to jail to make you guys happy? Do you guys want me to stop making music or publicly cry so you can see how I actually feel about what happened to me?"

Mzansi comforts Lady Zamar following her rant

A significant amount of hate was spewed on her tweet, so much to the point that she even trended. Sjava and the word 'apologize' also followed suit.

However, people are comforting Zamar and advising her to ignore the haters.

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"Just ignore them wena Zamar, do you know that the person saying the most painful thing is seating in the back room stressed about life at the same time they have the worse situation in life? Just now, they are laughing at my food."

@Mditshwer said:

"Guys on a serious note, we need to forgive Lady Zamar. She can't be kept on hold for so long when the other one has moved on not only with his life but his career as well. It's so sad. We can't continue like this on another human being."

@SirBrayneZA said:

"This is heartbreaking. Woman, I suggest you seek counsel, this is too much for one to handle. May the Lord give you strength, and wisdom to handle this negativity."

@MsKgaditswe said:

"Babes live your life. People will always talk, whether good or bad. Just continue being you."

@edzaizv said:

"Be strong my sister, people can be evil out here. I hope you have a good support system among your friends and peers and have a way to channel the bad energy away. I pray for your peace."

Lady Zamar releases a song with a very questionable cover art

Briefly News previously reported that Lady Zamar dropped a song titled World's Gone Crazy.

Her cover art seemingly addressed the continued hate she receives, with some hurtful words thrown at her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News