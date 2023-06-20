Singer Lady Zamar had advised women against dating and marrying men below their standards

The star gave some relationship advice to women and told them to refrain from dating broken men

Zamar continues to get hate online, but she mizes the noise and negativity the best way she can

Lady Zamar has shared her thoughts on dating and relationships with women and told them to keep the standards high. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Singer Lady Zamar has shared her thoughts on dating and relationships in a mini dating 101 social media post.

Zamar specifically targeted women and told them to date and marry like men as their standards were always high.

Lady Zamar advises women on relationships and dating

According to ZiMoja, Lady Zamar took to Twitter and shared a lengthy post on relationships and choosing a life partner.

She stated how men think as opposed to women when choosing their spouses.

"Men date according to how they see themselves. This is why they hardly ever settle for just any woman who loves them, no matter how se*xy or beautiful [they are]."

Lady Zamar continued by saying that women marry men who love them despite not meeting their standards.

She continued by saying when men cheat; men see it as an insult to them because they lowered their standards for the said man.

"When a man cheats who is substandard, it’s so much more insulting and hurtful, and a lot of women will stay in such relationships because by being with that below average man, they tend to lose sight of their true sense of self, worth and value, be it social or otherwise."

Zamar says women should date like men

The singer told women to block people's opinions and focus on sticking to their standards.

She also mentioned the trick to keeping one's body count low, and that is to:

"Stop giving trashy, broken men a chance to her body."

See Lady Zamar's post below:

Mzansi debates on Lady Zamar's post

Many of her followers agree with the Love Is Blind hitmaker, and some added their thoughts.

@Motho_Tsoko said:

"I see where you’re coming from, but I think the sooner both parties stop seeing each other as commodities, the sooner all these constructs will seize to exist, and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief."

@Makhunjela1 said:

"Due to our Patriarchal history, the imbalance between Men and Women in relationships will always persist and in the negative against Men. But Both genders have dated and empowered partners below our standards."

@Kenny_Kyp said:

"We've seen instances severally where men settle with women regardless of her education levels of background.. we've heard of women saying they need men who have ABC."

@saintomari said:

"Too early in the week for these types of FACTS Well said. It's important to understand the "game" of mjolo for what it is, to save yourself time and pain."

@AmenNamedTruth said:

"You cannot match men & women like for like, women don’t usually ask/approach (I feel they should), else they’ll choose from the beta’s that approach them…first fix that, also women peak early & men later, how long will a woman wait? Biology isn’t on their side."

Lady Zamar opens up about missing her mother

In a previous report by Briefly News, Lady Zamar opened up about missing her mother and said she would go home and spend a few months there.

The singer's fans advised her not to spend so much time away from home and make time to see her mother.

