A lady found out that her bae had been in another serious relationship for the past four years, shocking Mzansi

She told a detailed story of how she was dupped and the way the man treated her while she was with him

South Africans were utterly shocked at the story, with many inquisitive minds probing the lady for more details

Mjolo gone bad can make you feel dizzy. Thats how a lady felt when she found out her bae had been in another serious relationship for the past four years without even suspecting a thing.

A lady discovered her boyfriend's other serious relationship, and Mzansi couldn't deal with the deception. Images: fizkes and RealPeopleGroup/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@rivo_iris told the tale to netizens on the Twitter streets with precise detail. The series of tweets drew curious eyes and minds to ask her why she didn't see the signs in the first place, to which she replied that there was no evidence of cheating.

She starts the tale by talking about the beginning of the relationship that started four years ago. It started casually but ended up being serious, involving vacations, dates, and the works. As it progressed, things started to change.

He became more difficult and controlling and never apologised for things. It was only in the very last year that she found out that he had been in another serious relationship where the boyfriend planned to marry the other woman.

Mzansi peeps were deeply engrossed by the story. See the responses below:

@Ayakha_H commented:

"the marriage part is shocking sana how did he think he’s going to pull this off."

@Kgang_SA mentioned:

"Reading your thread I don’t see the part within that 4 years where you literally ask if he’s involved with anyone else… You just concluded you the only one since you got a good thing going on."

@Thelumusa_Nkosi posted:

@Tarrian_Maya said:

"Most women are in this situation and they don’t know."

@thebtalk_ asked:

"Also, where do they get the money to handle two relationships?"

@prespushrelease shared:

@SelaeloSeakamel mentioned:

"Two of my relationships were like this, at some point I thought I am meant for polygamy "

@Thiiiina commented:

"I feel like he’s Zulu "

