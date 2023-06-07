Singer and songwriter Lady Zamar has opened up about feeling homesick after admitting she has not been home for a very long time

Zamar shared on Twitter that she has not seen her mother in a long time, and she plans on visiting her for a few months

Her followers encouraged her, advising that she should not spend a long time away from home

Lady Zamar has opened up about missing her mother and wants to visit her. Image: @Lady_Zamar

There really is no place like home, and Lady Zamar is learning that the hard way. The singer admitted that she had not seen her mother in a very long time and now feels homesick.

Sharing with her followers on Twitter, Zamar said that she is missing her Queen and plans on spending a few months with her.

Zamar to visit home for a few months after admitting to missing her Queen

Zamar said she would find time to see her mother in a heartfelt tweet.

"I haven’t seen my mom for such a long time, I miss her so much… def need to find time to be home for a few months."

Fans encourage Zamar to go home, some offer to tag along

Zamartians, as they call themselves, have urged the singer to spend more time with her mother.

Some even offered to tag along.

@Uniqkidio said:

"Make Time For Your Lady To Draw New Energy And Strength."

@BoityBell said:

"Kindly tag me along, I'd love to meet the Queen."

@AlinaMams said:

"Do a few days this week or next week. You'll thank yourself."

@SKamanxele commented:

"It can't be my sister. Visit her ASAP."

@MaalehuS shared:

"Go, life is so short."

@SBW29353359 said:

"Visit her."

@SlendaVocals0 said:

"Checka mama maan."

Lady Zamar keeps her life private as she continuously gets trolled on social media

The World's Gone Crazy singer keeps a relatively sheltered life. She does not post much about her family.

On one Mother's Day, instead of gushing over her mother, she sent a heartfelt message to those who have lost their mothers.

In a tweet, she said:

"Strength to those who have lost their mothers, we hope today allows fond memories of tender moments of the love you shared. And to mothers who have lost children..though you grieve and carry this heavy burden… you are celebrated and loved. Happy Mother’s Day."

Zamar returns with new music, World's Gone Crazy

IOL reported that Lady Zamar returned with a new track called World's Gone Crazy. The cover art delivers a striking message, seemingly addressing the constant hate she receives from internet trolls.

Some messages seen in the art include: “You’re cancelled” and “We haven’t forgotten.”

This addressed the haters who always said negative things about her since she alleged that Sjava r*ped her.

