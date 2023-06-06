Zoleka Mandela is keeping positive and focusing on her children while she is battling a ferocious cancer

She reflected on her motherhood journey on Instagram and posted a picture taken with her baby daughter

The author's fans were happy to see her in a better mood following her recent trips to the hospital

Zoleka Mandela spoke about her motherhood journey. Image: @zolekamandela

Zoleka Mandela continues to inspire people even though she is fighting for her life after her cancer diagnosis.

After months of going through chemotherapy and a few emergency scares, she took the time to celebrate being a mom.

Zoleka gushes over being a mom of 4 kids

The When Hope Whispers author shared a snap of her and her baby girl Zingce Zobuhle Mandela and expressed that her kids own her heart by quoting American writer Jennifer Weiner.

"This is motherhood for you… Going through life with your heart outside your body."

Zoleka Mandela updates Mzansi on health condition

Five days ago, Zoleka gave her supporters a health update and thanked them for covering her in prayer.

"When I was admitted, my infection markers were on 50, yesterday at 20, and today at 2! Your prayers are working. I’m beyond grateful. Thank you to each and every one of you."

Zoleka was diagnosed with bone metastasis in August last year and has previously survived breast cancer twice.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi continues to pray for Zoleka Mandela

@jenniferbala posted:

"You are a warrior; blessed and highly favoured. The best Mom for your kids."

@pruddles4684 said:

"Why am I crying? May God heal your body Zo. We serve a God of miracles. May He do the the impossible."

"I don't care who says what but you're an inspiration. In my eyes, my heart, my mind, you've won already.❤️"

@sugarplum._lewis wrote:

"We live for them sis. Do not stop the fight."

@tigcebile added:

"You make motherhood look beautiful, and easy. Ah Madlomo!"

@eiychshowdem mentioned:

"Oh God is able sister don't give up. We are praying."

