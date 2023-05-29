Zoleka Mandela announced on her socials that things are not looking good for her on the health front

The mother of four, who has been transparent about her cancer journey, said she recently collapsed at home

Fans are growing more concerned about Zoleka, who has been frequently in and out of the hospital

Zoleka Mandela announced that another tumour was found on her brain. Image: @zolekamandela

Zoleka Mandela made a heartbreaking announcement about her health status on her Instagram page on Monday morning.

Cancer doctors deliver another blow to Zoleka Mandela

The When Hope Whispers author said the doctors discovered another tumour on her brain, which rendered her unconscious a couple of days ago.

Zoleka said she struggled to write the lengthy update because she hesitated to share the bad news.

"Things are not looking good for me at all, and it’s important for me to continue to be honest about my journey as I vowed I would for the betterment of the cancer community."

Zoleka Mandela asks Mzansi for prayers

She asked her followers for prayers as she continues her brave fight against the ferocious cancer that has spread to several parts of her body, reported ZAlebs.

"I ask for your continued prayers, not for me but more for my Blings ( My Riches: Zondwa, Lindo, Bambatha and Zwelabo), for my Queenship (Those who have been there every step of the way: Thatohatsi, Jenine, Sanele, Jabulani and Sisipho), as well as My Assistant Mom, Aus’ Lerato who has been good to me and good for me."

According to News24, Zoleka also begged SA people to keep her four children, Zwelami, Zanyiwe, Zenzile and Zingce, in their prayers.

See the Instagram post below:

Instagram users cover Zoleka Mandela in prayer

@zizotshwete said:

"We will stay in prayer as you have asked @zolekamandela. We Love you!❤️"

@pabimoloi posted:

"Oh, my darling Zo. Praying and sending light. Love you so."

@jenniferbala commented:

"Standing with you in prayer ZoZo. May God strengthen you, provide you peace and bring you supernatural healing."

@kayise_ngqula stated:

"We are with you in prayer sis.❤️"

@segow_eagle wrote:

"I am praying to God to bring down an army of angels to come to perform miracles on your health. I saw my mom go through all your stages."

@dryvonne_mncube added:

"You are God oh Lord. Remember Zoleka in her hour of need.❤️We stand with you in prayer sis."

@chefsiphogourmetfood said:

"God is still in charge and we will keep on praying for you.❤️"

@jkaoso commented:

"Stay With us Zo, stand firm baby girl. You did this before, hold on to that thing. That faith that you have held on before."

