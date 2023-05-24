Zoleka Mandela is home at last after spending eight nights in the hospital while taking cancer treatment

Mandela was admitted to the hospital on 13 May to receive radiation for her spine and pelvis, she was also waiting for chemotherapy

The author and activist has been battling cancer and was not shy to get candid about it on social media through diary entries

Zoleka Mandela is happy to be back home and sleep in her own bed after spending eight nights in the hospital for cancer treatment.

Zoleka Mandela is all smiles after she was discharged from the hospital because of cancer treatment. Image: @Zoleka Mandela.

Mandela got admitted to the hospital on 13 May to start receiving radiation for her spine and pelvis and waiting for chemotherapy altogether.

According to News24, Zoleka celebrated having been discharged from the hospital to continue her treatment at home.

Taking to social media, Mandela extended her gratitude to the doctors who are working tirelessly in her fight against cancer. Netizens also showered the activist with prayers and support.

@Nicolletmokobodi' wrote:

"I'm happy for you to be home, I'm home taking it easy as iv started another cycle of chemotherapy yesterday after 6 years I'm amazed about how good I feel I just wake up with a mild headache but this too shall pass keep strong."

@Fifi_makhu said:

"Aww awesome these kids will be stoked to have you home."

@Ma_njola.sz commented:

"65 million children are happy to have mommy home."

@Ntlatsi Motaung wrote:

"Mommy is back home... This time the Babies will pile up right next to you, trying to be as close as possible all at once. You breathe hope to some of us. Thank you. Ke kopa o fôle tuu."

@Miss_ranthake said:

"God is good."

Zoleka Mandela opens a YouTube channel to detail her journey with cancer

This is for the third time that Zoleka Mandela is battling cancer. The author and activist opened up about being diagnosed with bone metastasis in August last year on her YouTube channel.

News24 reported that after a month, Zoleka shared that she started treatment to fight cancer in her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips.

"I was first diagnosed in 2012, at the age of 32, and how I discovered that something was wrong was – I had given birth to my late son, Zenawe, and because he only survived two days and without breastfeeding," News24 reported.

Smiling through the pain, radiation triumphs, Zoleka Mandela bares it all out

TimesLIVE reported in April that Zoleka has planned for her funeral during an interview with Phemelo Motene on Kaya FM.

“I’m learning to be OK with my eventuality. I’m learning to live despite an expected death. I’m also just continuously evaluating many facets of my life,” Zoleka said.

However, a few weeks after the interview on Kaya FM, Zoleka marked her 10th and final radiation for her brain in a post on social media.

Mzansi praises Zoleka Mandela for considering donating her frozen eggs after a bone cancer

Briefly News previously reported that even though Zoleka is going through a lot, she intends to do something selfless.

The author started a Twitter poll to get Mzansi's thoughts on donating her frozen eggs last year and the poll was met with so much positivity.

