This woman worked hard to move from a shack into a flat and is beyond grateful

Sharing her home upgrade, TikTok user @siphosethu.mjongile reminded people to be thankful

Many people thanked the woman for her humbleness and for reminding them to celebrate the small wins

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This woman is beyond thankful for the progress she has been able to make in her home. Upgrading from a shack into something safer, warmer and a place she is proud of, no words could explain her gratitude.

Sharing her home upgrade, TikTok user @siphosethu.mjongile reminded people to be thankful. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

There is a lot that is going wrong in the world, which means we need to be even more thankful for the things that go right. This humble woman reminded people of this in her touching video.

Humble Mzansi woman shares before and after of shack upgrade

TikTok user @siphosethu.mjongile shared a heartwarming video showing the shack she used to live in and her new home. In the caption, she explained that these upgrades are more than just aesthetically pleasing; they have made her home safer, and she couldn't be more grateful for that.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Progress is to move forward to a developed, higher, better and more advanced condition. This ONE is mine.

“A lot can happen in a year. I am looking forward to this year's winter because chile ndiphumile kwi shackles of stressing about coming home from work to a flooded house. Yoh, ha, God is good.

“I hope you all celebrate your wins. No matter how small.”

Take a look at this amazing before and after video:

Mzansi claps for the woman's huge win and celebrates gratitude

People were touched by her emotional and inspirational post. They thanked her in the comments for the invaluable reminder to be grateful and to celebrate every win, no matter how small.

Read some of the heartwarming comments:

Jessica❤️ said:

"Even before, it also looked beautiful.."

Mus said:

“Before was also well done dear”

user4005425900501 said:

“You have beautiful taste dear, both before and after are beautiful.”

BalaLenkomo said:

“You just inspired me cc enkosi was really losing hope☺️”

Stunning RDP house with sleek minimalist interior has SA peeps loving the cosy style: "This is beautiful"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a gorgeous RDP house rocking a sleek minimalist interior had peeps talking about how lovely it was.

@KasiEconomy shared the lovely snaps on Twitter, showing different aspects of the house. The first thing that grabbed peeps attention was the colour of the paint on the walls, juxtaposed with the white edges.

The yard isn't impressive, but the real wonder begins when you step into the crib. It looks a lot more spacious than what he exterior suggests. The first snap shows a lounge that exemplifies minimalist design with a lovely blue couch and a plant placed by its side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News