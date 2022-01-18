Living in a tin shack is a reality for many people in Mzansi, and some take great pride in their little places

Social media user @babeotswejang shared a picture of a shack that is kept neat and tidy, proving it can be done under any circumstances

The people of Mzansi were wowed by the clean shack, however, their hearts still bled for the person living in those conditions

While a tin shack might not be much to a lot of people, it is home to many in Mzansi. Showing off how clean and tidy a person keeps their space, social media user @babeotswejang sparked a debate.

Social media user @babeotswejang shared a picture of a very neat and tidy shack. Image: Twitter / @babeotswejang

Source: Twitter

Keeping your space neat and tidy is not determined by your socioeconomic status, but your personality and values.

Social media user @babeotswejang shared a picture of a shack that is kept in tip-top condition, claiming there is no reason for anyone’s space to be untidy.

“It doesn't matter where you stay, being clean is a habit and a personality trait.”

The snap kicks off a huge debate among the people of Mzansi

While people are obviously proud of whoever’s shack this is, many of them know the shack life and it is tough.

Many were wowed by the awesome little space while others sympathized with the person who lives there despite the pristine condition.

Take a look at some of the comments

@moyo_wamoyo said:

“Very clean, I can't imagine how horrifying it must be to accidentally lean on the wall on a cold winter night.”

@Miss_Sekgala said:

“This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

“I love your table, where did you get it if you don't mind me asking?”

@its_lesh3 said:

“Congratulations. We've all been there, we've started there, don't take anything negative that's being said here, at least you're not pretending to be someone or something you're not, your place looks beautiful and clean.”

@ecrutrept said:

@Mihlalij19 said:

Mzansi blown away by stunning shack: “This is very beautiful”

A young man stunned social media users when he unveiled photos of a shack that has been beautifully renovated, reported Briefly News.

Twitter user K U L A N I (@kulanicool) shared the images and tweeps were left speechless as it caught many by surprise.

It was clear to see the homeowner took immense pride in the abode, as it featured incredible curb appeal - a splendid front garden with a covered patio.

Source: Briefly News