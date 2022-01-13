Sponge Wodumo’s mom had a little bit of fun on her time off from making music and tried out a trending editing app that changes one’s skin tone and shared the results on Instagram

Although the post gained some positive comments, plenty of her followers had opposing thoughts about the clip, deeming it problematic for yet another black celeb to retain colourist standards

Some of the critiques even compared her to other stars who bleached their skin, while others pleaded with the gqom artist to accept herself as she is

Babes Wodumo recently posted a heavily edited video of herself on Instagram, garnering tons of fan attention. To date, the clip has amassed over 26k likes and the comment section is flooding with compliments.

Mzansi peeps are not happy with Babes Wodumo's decision to use a skin pigment altering app in one of her posts.

However, when digging deeper, one can see the comments that reprimand Babes for participating in the trend. Since the performer has so many looking up to her, several netizens called her out for putting out a false perception of herself.

Others simply mentioned the name of the app so others could tell that what they were seeing is not real. The rest of the remarks expressed concern for the path Babes might take concerning her looks, likening her to public figures who famously bleached their skin.

Pop culture blogger, Musa Khawula also reshared the clip on Twitter where some fans said they mistook her for a K-drama actress. Another warned that the digital trend could manifest in reality, saying:

Check out some of the other comments fans left under her post on Instagram below.

@wandile_lifah wrote:

“Michael Babes Jackson”

@smg_sma said:

“I am so creeped out. Who is this? What is this? What race is this?”

@solowacho advised:

“Are you aspiring to be white? You shouldn’t change your skin colour, be proud of who you are and your black skin”

@jikizinto_ declared:

“Something is very wrong here”

@riccardoelle added:

“You’re not Korean bestie”

@sheisthatgood commented:

“That's too much filter girl, you don't even look like yourself”

Babes Wodumo accuses Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha again

In more controversial Babes Wodumo stories, Briefly News previously reported that she had taken to social media again to accuse Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha. The Gqom singer tore into Makhadzi and even threatened to give her a beating.

An Instagram live video of the eLamont hitmaker swearing at Makhadzi did the rounds on social media. In the clip seen by Briefly News, Babes claimed:

"You're having an affair with my man. You call yourself my friend but you're sleeping with my man. Master KG wanted me but I said no because I know you, but you went ahead and slept with my man."

