Reports recently confirmed that the actress-turned-producer has reprised her role as the production lead for the 3rd Season of RHOJ , resulting in major praise online

The Sonia Mbele Films founder seemed to celebrate the news with two gorgeous swimsuit snaps that sent the internet into a frenzy

Several netizens pointed out the boss babe’s consistency as one of the hottest and most successful women in Mzansi while praising her looks and smarts

Sonia Mbele treated her followers to sultry snaps of herself in a pink crochet bikini yesterday, setting the internet alight. The gorgeous actress posted the images just days after reports confirmed her as the producer for Real Housewives of Johannesburg Season 3.

Sonia Mbele stuns in a pink two-piece days after reports announced her 'RHOJ' producer role comeback. Image: @thee_sonia/Instagram

The Real Housewives franchise has been the talk of the town over the past few days as the updates streamed in. Fans who learned of Sonia’s involvement in the upcoming instalment sent congratulations her way on Twitter.

Without addressing her fantastic contract renewal news, Sonia simply seemed to celebrate with some poolside pictures. Like clockwork, tweeps went wild, filling the timelines with compliments for the stunning businesswoman.

See some of the comments her awe-struck fans shared about the post.

@SirShawnSA wrote:

“I have been telling you lot about Sonia Mbele, she’s coming for all of!!!”

@MeshackBevhula said:

“Sonia Mbele's beauty is on another level that one can't even explain it.”

@Kolie_Yola added:

“Sonia Mbele's come back is one of my favourite black girl magic movies.”

@Queennatasha_O commented:

“She’s been killing it for years”

Sonia Mbele making boss moves, 1st black woman to own water company in the country

In more stories about Sonia Mbele’s accomplishments, Briefly News previously reported that had achieved enough success to host a master class on how to be the ultimate boss lady. Sonia is not just a phenomenal actress but a killer businesswoman too. Alkamax has officially launched and Mbele is ready to quench Mzansi's thirst.

The Diep City actress said that she was building the kind of industry that she wishes she grew up in. When she noticed a few cracks in the industry, she decided to start her own production house to be the change she wants to see.

With Alkamax, the actress aims to provide clean water and solve the water scarcity issue that many areas in the country are facing. More than the water issue, Mbele hopes to create more employment opportunities.

