A proud lady showed off her new luxury whip online and received the most overwhelming love and support

A social media user who goes by the handle @madasd bought herself a lush Range Rover and just had to share the news

People flocked to the comment section to congratulate her, some even threw out a few date proposals

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It is so nice when people celebrate your wins with you. A lady took to social media to show off her lux Land Rover and peeps clapped in her glory.

A social media user who goes by the handle @madasd bought herself a Range Rover. Image: Twitter / @madasd

Source: Twitter

Being able to buy your own car is an achievement in itself, but buying a boujee whip… while that is boss status kind of material.

A social media user who goes by the handle @madasd let the people of Twitter know that she has levelled up! Sis shared pictures of her stunning new Landie with pride, and rightfully so.

“Allow me to reintroduce myself.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media helps her celebrate this awesome achievement

While there will always be the envious haters, we are focusing on those who are happy for others happiness. Many took to the comment section of @madasd’s post to congratulate her on the new wheels.

The good sis even got a few date proposals and the men even requested she do the picking up.

Take a look at some of the comments

@ThembiMrototo said:

“That's a beautiful car!! Congratulations ❤️”

@Zanezinto said:

“Congratulations are in order Madasa”

@ndiaAG said:

“Congrats sweetheart, please take me for a spin nge Valentine's Day.”

@woody_blu said:

@pele00682775 said:

Peeps fall in love with local lass manifesting lux German whip: 'leMshini'

In other lux car related news… Satafrika is a land alive with possibilities where everyone can dream as far as their furthest ambitions will allow and only have themselves to blame for not letting their imagination wander, reported Briefly News.

A stunner who seems to have gotten the memo is painting the town red, courtesy of the pearl white-coloured German beast she is manifesting. She headed online to invite her followers on a first-class trip to the land of dreams and tweeps were happy to go on the joyride.

Heading online, the ambitious broad, @auntywama2000, shared a few images from a car dealership that show the engineering marvel. The casual extravagance with which she is pictured next to the vehicle comes as little surprise as her bio suggests she is a brand ambassador for BMW.

Source: Briefly News