Curves are the new skinny and this stunning social media user made that clear with a saucy 2022 snap she posted

A social media user who goes by the handle @MissPeter1 posted two photos of herself to welcome 2022

Seeing the stunning curvaceous lady, men flocked to the comment section to let her know that she's a jaw-dropper

There is nothing more beautiful than a confident woman! A saucy social media user who goes by the handle @MissPeter1 has men lining up to take her on a date.

A social media user who goes by the handle @MissPeter1 has men lining up to take her on a date.

Source: Twitter

Gone are the days where a flat stomach has men running… it is all about the curves and the confidence now, ladies. Social media user @MissPeter1 dropped two of her first pictures of 2022, showing off her curvaceous figure.

Sis oozed confidence in a cute little dress. Yes, honey, flaunt it!

Men of Mzansi flock to ask the curvy lady out

Seeing @MissPeter1’s post, the men of Mzansi could not help themselves. One thing is for sure, this lady will no longer be short of options, lol.

Men let her know that they are living for her curvy confidence, and the glasses are not a bad touch either. We are sure @MissPeter1’s DM was on fire!

Take a look at some of the comments thirsty men left

@UnVuyolwethu sweetly said:

“You always take nice pics... We should do something about finding you a photographer yaz.”

@SAMSUDE07795477 offered himself on a silver platter:

“Can I be your gentleman...?”

@mthembunduduz8 is all about the glasses look:

@sbu_sibusiso11 does not care if it ends in tears, he’s willing to chance it:

@WandileMthemb17’s heart was bursting out of his chest:

