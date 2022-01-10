Young and stunning DJ Hazel Mahazard had peeps wishing they could trade places with her after she shared snaps of her weekend getaway

The local beauty seemed to have performed a set wherever she went but she also ensured that she had some time to herself

DJ Hazel looked absolutely breathtaking in the pics she shared on Twitter that had Saffas shooting their shots from all directions

Pretoria based DJ Hazel Mahazard is living that soft life and peeps are here for it. The stunning Saffa woman shared pics from her weekend getaway that left locals gasping for air. From posing on a balcony to relaxing on a pool table, DJ Hazel is living her extra life.

It seems that DJ Hazel performed live wherever she went as she shared a cool black and white image of herself behind the decks. The local beauty had men and women dying to get her attention in her replies section.

DJ Hazel Mahazard has gone viral online for sharing stunning images of her weekend away. Image: @hazel_mahazard

Her chilled post gained over 1 000 likes on Twitter at the time of Briefly News' viewing.

Social media users try shooting their shots with DJ Hazel Mahazard

@LIBLOMO said:

"Weekend was LIT."

@thee_lolly wrote:

"That hat in F2 is fire."

@YourzDj responded with:

"Third frame for wallpaper & profile pic."

@KwenaPM86 commented:

"Madam, I need to speak to you... May I slide?"

@TokoMasemola responded with:

"Our favourite DJ. Amandla."

@BoipeloMothibi_ added:

"I want to meet you."

