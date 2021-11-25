Sonia Mbele has proven herself to be so much than just an actress, ever since she ditched her days as Ntombi on Generations, she has been thriving

Mbele started her own production house where she produced one of the biggest reality shows in the country, The Real Housewives of Joburg

Now that her production company has been set up, Sonia has moved on to bigger territory and started her very own still water company

Sonia Mbele has achieved so much success that she could probably host a master class on how to be the ultimate boss lady. The media personality is not just a phenomenal actress but a killer businesswoman too. Alkamax has officially launched and Sonia is ready to quench Mzansi's thirst.

Sonia Mbele is officially the owner of a whole water company. Image: @thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Sonia Mbele is well on her way to building an empire. IOL reported that the Diep City actress said that she was building the kind of industry that she wishes she grew up in. When noticed a few cracks in the industry, she decided to start her own production house to be the change she wants to see.

ZAlebs reports that Sonia added another business to her name. With Alkamax, the actress aims to provide clean water and solve the water scarcity issue that many areas in the country are facing. More than the water issue, Mbeke hopes to create more employment opportunities.

On Twitter, the media personality shared the exciting news of her new business, after dropping subtle hints throughout the week. Such an exciting time to see women thriving.

