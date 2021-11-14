“Lifetime Crush”: Sonia Mbele Shuts It Down, Leaves Us Drooling With Saucy Snaps

Sonia Mbele has Mzansi drooling after sharing some saucy snaps online

The former generations actress was posing poolside and quickly had SA in the comments section

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite reactions to the steamy pics which you really won't want to miss

Actress Sonia Mbele is serving body-ody all over the timeline! The stunner is no stranger to turning heads online, this time leaving tongues wagging with some saucy snaps in a red t-shirt.

Actress Sonia Mbele is serving body-ody all over the timeline with these saucy pictures. Images: @TheeSonia/Twitter

The celeb is embracing every inch of her womanhood, flaunting her curves in the most tasteful fashion. Sitting poolside, it seems she hasn't aged at all since her days playing 'Ntombi' on Generations.

The gents were in the comments section showing their favourite crush some major love.

Check out some of the comments blowing her way below:

@Tony_alcatraz said:

"Lifetime Crush...van tuka af...I can't outgrow feelings txaka for Ntombi ..never."

@siya_p89 said:

"Kyk hier my broe... I don't wanna fight you but I have no choice this was my crush before you."

@ntobza2 said:

"This is so cute man."

@mfana0122 said:

"You're soooooooo beautiful Ntombi Dlhomo."

“This one doesn't get old”: Sonia Mbele fries fans with sizzling selfies

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sonia Mbele is turning up the heat on people’s timelines and she is not even sorry.

Drinking her H2O and minding her own business has done the most for Sonia’s mental health and her skin, gurl is glowing!

Taking to social media with two fire selfies, Sonia gave ups to good old water for helping her keep hydrated and looking like a goddess. Yup, run along and fill up your cup, we all gotta get on that glow.

Sonia posted:

“This water be rehydrating for real ✨”

Seeing Sonia’s post, social media users had to take a minute before leaving their comments. Sis has found the fountain of youth and her people want in, lol. Sonia is nothing short of living perfection, according to her assembly of lovestruck fans.

Take a look at some of the comments left out of pure awe:

@Tshikhudo_R is certain Sonia does not age:

“This one doesn't get old. She's still the same Ntombi ka Sibusiso, Mama Christina.”

