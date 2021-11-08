@KgMamabolo is turning heads on social media after she shared pics showing her transformation over the past six years

She went from an adorable child to a sophisticated young lady with glowing good looks

Saffas are mesmerised by her captivating beauty and they are making her famous by liking and commenting on the post

A young lady from Mzansi has hearts bursting with admiration after she shared pics of herself showing her transformation from a cute child to a strikingly beautiful young lady.

@KgMamabolo shared a pic from 2015 in her school uniform and a recent pic all grown up in an elegant black dress.

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post:

In less than a day, the post has received a massive response from Saffas all over the country and many are truly amazed by her transformation. It currently has close to 2 000 likes and more than 40 retweets.

The compliments are rolling in from those going gaga over her glow up. Some are smitten by her good looks, others say she was extremely cute as a kid, and a few are poking innocent fun at her choice of shoes when she was younger.

Let hop into the comments:

@precioussibs:

"What were you doing wearing Grasshoppers in 2015?"

@LebangMakape:

"Came a long way and we didn’t even start talking until I left."

@_malovebite:

"This CANNOT be you. Grasshoppers home girl???"

@MalambaRantsana:

"The pose is everything for me."

@zakes1005:

"You're very attractive now."

@kwanelemkhize_:

"You were so cute though. But now you’re HOTTT HOTTT."

@VoldieMolisho:

"You were literally so cute OMG."

@survivaltact1cs:

"You're pretty."

@MihlaliMadikane:

"You’re gorgeous OMW."

