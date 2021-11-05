Sonia Mbele left social media users sweating over some recent saucy selfies she dropped on their timelines

Taking to social media to show off her undeniably ageless beauty, Sonia claims it is all thanks to good old H2O

Sonia’s followers were left speechless in awe of her beauty and had to take a minute before letting her know it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Can you feel the heatwave that is Sonia Mbele? Sis is turning up the heat on people’s timelines and she is not even sorry.

Sonia Mbele has aged like a fine wine and a lot of thirsty citizens want a drank lol. Image: @thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Drinking her H2O and minding her own business has done the most for Sonia’s mental health and her skin, gurl is glowing!

Taking to social media with two fire selfies, Sonia gave ups to good old water for helping her keep hydrated and looking like a goddess. Yup, run along and fill up your cup, we all gotta get on that glow.

Sonia posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“This water be rehydrating for real ✨”

Seeing Sonia’s post, social media users had to take a minute before leaving their comments. Sis has found the fountain of youth and her people want in, lol. Sonia is nothing short of living perfection, according to her assembly of lovestruck fans.

Take a look at some of the comments left out of pure awe:

@Tshikhudo_R is certain Sonia does not age:

“This one doesn't get old. She's still the same Ntombi ka Sibusiso, Mama Christina.”

@Kamo_Matime prays he can live up to her standards, lol:

These snaps did it for @Ronny39628431, he’s all in:

@IamSothondose cannot believe he missed this level of perfection:

Sonia Mbele returns to screens, former Generations star joins new telenovela

Sonia Mbele makes a return to acting and people are happy to have her back. The former Generations actress has bagged a role in the new hit telenovela DiepCity, reported Briefly News.

The stunner's fans would be happy to hear that Sonia has finally decided to work in front of the camera again. The star reportedly quit acting in Generations after her ex-hubby forced her to do so some years ago.

The stunner has been working behind the camera as a producer on litty shows such as Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Pastors' Wives.

Source: Briefly.co.za