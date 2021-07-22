Sonia Mbele, returns to screens, former 'Generations' star, joins, new telenovela

Sonia Mbele is making a return to our screens after taking a break from working in front of the camera a few years back

The former Generations (now defunct) star quit acting in the soapie after her ex-hubby allegedly forced her to do so

The stunner, who is a producer on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, will portray the role of Zola in the new Mzansi Magic hit telenovela DiepCity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Sonia Mbele is making a return to acting. The former Generations actress has bagged a role in the new hit telenovela DiepCity.

The stunner's fans would be happy to hear that Sonia has finally decided to work in front of the camera again. The star reportedly quit acting in Generations after her ex-hubby forced her to do so some years ago.

Former Generations actress Sonia Mbele is making a return to our screens. Image: @thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

The stunner has been working behind the camera as a producer on litty shows such as Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Pastors' Wives.

ZAlebs reports that Sonia will play the role of Zola in the Mzansi Magic soapie. According to Sunday World, Sonia will make her debut as Zola in the show on 27 July. The star told the publication:

"The character and I share the same level of determination and getting the job done at all cost, once you start something you have to see it through."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

'House of Zwide' trends after airing its first episode on Monday

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that new e.tv telenovela House of Zwide trended on social media after airing its first episode on Monday night, 19 July. The show replaced Rhythm City which had been with the channel for the past 14 years.

The new soapie has a star-studded cast including the likes of Khaya Dladla, Vusi Kunene, Winnie Ntshaba and Paballo Mavundla, among others. The viewers of the new telenovela took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first episode. Check out some of their comments below:

@Dagger_makhubo said:

"I'm watching the repeat and I'm already confused. Is the kid on the drawing the same one running to the interview?"

@mivuyo24 commented:

"Amazing first episode. Wow, all this time you think your child died but dololo they're still living and have the same talent as you. This will be amazing, hopefully Ona is the daughter that they thought died in the fire."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za