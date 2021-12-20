Ayanda Borotho is not one to shy away from encouraging challenging conversations and her stance currently shines through in her drama series, Nqobile

The actress recently shared how the show centred around women’s issues helps her live out her goals to challenge society regarding its takes on things that affect women

The first-time producer also explained that she strived to make the show’s story as relatable as possible so all people would be mesmerised

Ayanda Borotho is diving into some of the most common, yet most overlooked obstacles faced by women in her new Mzansi Magic series. Nqobile looks at gender-based violence and more subjects that affect women everywhere.

Ayanda Borotho explains how she was meant to produce the stories she has through her new project, 'Nqobile' Image: @ayandaborotho/Instagram

As an outspoken advocate for breaking down the barriers that confine women, Ayanda is in a perfect position when working on Nqobile. The executive producer told TshisaLive how the project helps her carry out her intentions, saying:

“The idea was not birthed as in the concept itself has always been around. Nqobile was birthed. This is purpose for me. If you see the things I write and post about you understand this is an extension of who I am and what I advocate for.”

She continued:

“All God has done is give us a bigger and different platform to do it on.”

Ayanda also explained that she has an aim to make the story told in her TV series relatable to women all over the world. So, like any other hit show, the actress and her team incorporated enough entertainment value to capture the audience’s attention.

Ayanda Borotho encourages peeps to be themselves

Previously, Briefly News reported that actress Ayanda Borotho took to social media to alert followers about the negative consequences that living your life for likes will have. Ayanda shares these words in hopes of encouraging the peeps to be their authentic selves.

The author assured those reading that contrary to what they may have been made to think, being liked by many holds no real power. She stressed that what matters most is to be liked/loved by yourself. Ayanda's words read:

"Understand this ... if you're going to live this life pursuing validation through public praises, rest assured you will break at their slightest criticism. Let go of the idea that pleasing people makes you fit in. Let go of the idea that being liked is power."

Borotho counselled her followers to step out of the mindset of needing to fit in or receive approval from those who have no impact on their lives. Ayanda told the peeps to take control of who they are instead of leaving that job to others.

