Ayanda Borotho handed out a warning to her fans to be wary of living their lives while seeking validation in the public eye

Ayanda hopes to encourage young people to live for themselves and be aware that external likes do not mean as much as social media makes them seem

The author took to social media to share her cautionary words about seeking outside validation because it will end in tears

The actress Ayanda Borotho took to social media to alert followers about the negative consequences that living your life for likes will have. Ayanda shares these words in hopes of encouraging the peeps to be their authentic selves.

Ayanda Borotho sent out a message encouraging her followers to be authentic and avoid basing their lives on being liked, especially on social media. Image: @ayandaborotho

Source: Instagram

The author assured those reading that contrary to what they may have been made to think, being liked by many holds no real power. What matters most is to be liked/loved by yourself, reported heraldlive.

Ayanda's words read:

"Understand this ... if you're going to live this life pursuing validation through public praises, rest assured you will break at their slightest criticism. Let go of the idea that pleasing people makes you fit in. Let go of the idea that being liked is power."

Borotho counselled her followers to step out of the mindset of needing to fit in or receive approval from those who have no impact on their lives. Ayanda told the peeps to take control of who they are instead of leaving that job to others, reports TimesLive.

The actress advised:

"Normalise that the greatest validation of self is you liking yourself first. When our state of being is controlled by people's opinions of us, we give them power to control how we show up."

Ayanda ended it all by encouraging her followers:

"Speak your truth. Be your truth."

Ayanda Borotho reflects on how she tragically lost a friend to GBV

Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho has opened up and shared a painful story about how she lost one of her friends to gender-based violence. As South Africa enters its 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, Ayanda found it the perfect time to share the story.

The actress talked about how South Africans should be protecting women and children every day, not just at this time of the year.

She shared the story on Instagram, where she revealed that her friend was killed by her husband along with one of their children as he drove towards oncoming traffic about a month ago.

